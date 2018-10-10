LAHORE: World renowned Dutch hockey umpire Rob Lathouwers is conducting a one-day intensive umpiring clinic here on October 11 at the mini ground of the National Hockey Stadium. The Sports Board Punjab and Dar Hockey Academy are jointly organizing this beneficial activity. Rob has the distinction of standing as umpire in three Olympics and two World Cups.



A number of international and national umpires will attend the clinic which aims at upgrading their existing knowledge. The participating umpires will be awarded the ‘Certificate of Attendance’ signed by Rob.



The Daily Times