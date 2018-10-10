Ben Somerford





Photo Credit: Tony O'Leary/Hockey NSW



Round Two of the 2018 Australian Hockey League (AHL) gets underway this weekend as teams begin to shape up for positions for the Finals Weekend on the Gold Coast.





This round will see numerous debutants in the men’s competition, with Kookaburras’ players unavailable due to a pre-World Cup national training camp in Perth, along with Burras at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.



Round Two sees the AHL return to Melbourne for the first time since 2013 with Victoria hosting WA on Saturday (men’s 2pm, women’s 3:45pm AEDT), along with Canberra for the first time in years with ACT entertaining Queensland on Sunday (women’s 1pm, men’s 3pm AEDT).



Adelaide hosts another fixture with SA welcoming NT to town on Saturday (women’s 5pm, men’s 6:45pm ACDT), while after a big Round One crowd in Hobart, Tasmania hosts New South Wales on Sunday (women’s 1pm, men’s 2:45pm AEDT).



Victoria is currently top of Pool B in both men’s and women’s divisions after big wins in Darwin with the WA Thundersticks second in the men’s and SA Suns second in the women’s after Round One victories in Adelaide.



Wins were shared in Pool A, with Tassie Tigers and Queensland Blades both claiming five points to top the standings in the men’s, while Canberra Strikers and NSW Arrows did the same in the women’s to lead the charts.



Australian Hockey’s elite domestic competition consists of three rounds played in every capital city before the finals weekend on the Gold Coast from Thursday 25 October to Sunday 28 October.



This year’s AHL includes rule modifications and innovations, including conversion goals, PumpPlays and no draws, providing more excitement for fans. The 2018 AHL will be the final edition of the competition before a revamped league is launched next year.



Follow the action on www.hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com and www.facebook.com/HockeyAustralia, Twitter @HockeyAustralia and Instagram @HockeyAustraliaOfficial and via the official hashtag #AHL2018.



Round matches will not be streamed but Hockey Australia will publish weekly highlights on Mondays. Medal matches on Sunday 28 October will be live streamed on www.epicentre.tv.



TEAM NEWS



Victoria Vikings v WA Thundersticks, Saturday 13 October 2pm (AEDT), State Hockey & Netball Centre, Melbourne



Both sides have been hit hard but players departing on national team duty with the Vikings losing Josh Simmonds, Aaron Kleinschmidt and Johan Durst. Ex-Australia pair Tim Cross and Andrew Philpott both return, while George Bazeley will step up in goals.



After having six debutants last round, WA lose Aran Zalewski, Tyler Lovell and Jake Harvie, diminishing their depth. Ben Rennie will replace Lovell as goalkeeper while Tim Geers will take the captaincy from Zalewski. Veteran Graeme Begbie also returns to add some experience.



Vic: James Webster, Max Hendry, Andrew Scanlon, Andrew Philpott, Stephen Gale, Josh Pollard, Russell Ford (c), George Bazeley (gk) Joel Hamilton, Jayshaan Randhawa, Zach Meaden, Tim Cross, Oscar Wookey, James Knee



WA: Jason Gabriel, Tim Andrew, Tim Geers (c), Frazer Gerrard, Marshall Roberts, Graeme Begbie, Will Byas, Dane Gavranich, Daniel Robertson, Bryn De Bes, Brandon Gibbs, Joshua Bowen, Ben Rennie (gk)



Victoria Vipers v WA Diamonds, Saturday 13 October 3:30pm (AEDT), State Hockey & Netball Centre, Melbourne



Reigning champions Victoria got off to a flying start with a 13-0 win in Darwin and have made no changes to that squad. Likewise, despite a 3-2 loss to SA, the Diamonds are unchanged with Jemma Buckley to skipper the side.



Vic: Aisling Utri, Nicola Hammond, Sophie Taylor, Kristina Bates, Lily Brazel, Kary Chau, Lydia Velzian, Emily Hurtz (c), Meg Pearce, Hayley Padget, Madi Ratcliffe, Samantha Snow, Hannah Gravenall, Rachael Lynch (gk)



WA: Phillipa Morgan, Candyce Peacock, Jemma Buckley (c), Caitlin Pascov, Penny Squibb, Shanea Tonkin, Kathryn Slattery, Danielle Bestall, Rachel Frusher, Line Malan, Roos Broek, Sage Rogers-Uff, Annie Gibbs, Aleisha Power (gk)



SA Suns v NT Toshiba Pearls, Saturday 13 October 5pm (ACDT), State Hockey Centre, Adelaide



Emma De Broughe comes into the Suns line-up at the expense of Ashleigh Morrison, while rising forward Leah Welstead will be buoyed by her fine winning goal and conversion last round.



The Pearls will be smarting for their 13-0 loss at home to the reigning champions Victoria and hopeful for a positive response.



SA: Mariana Lagos, Jane Claxton, Celeste Foord, Holly Evans, Emily Grist, Amy Hunt, Euleena MacLachlan, Emma De Broughe, Karri McMahon (c), Alison Penington, Hattie Shand, Lucy Talbot, Leah Welstead, Ashlee Wells (gk)



NT: Elizabeth Duguid (gk), Jennifer Hoes (gk), Brooke Peris (c), Felicity Gallagher, Natarlia Smith, Grace Nalder, Jessica Martin-Brown, Tayla Ainslie, Courtney Knowler, Georgia Graf, Josie Short, Babette van der Velden, Kim Leiper, Erin Lidbetter, Danarra Bishop, Jacqueline Graf, Carly James, Seriou Frankema (to be reduced to 14)



SA Hotshots v NT SRA Stingers, Saturday 13 October 6:30pm (ACDT), State Hockey Centre, Adelaide



The Hotshots will be eyeing off this game as a potential five-pointer, given they’re unaffected by national call-ups except for Burra Lachlan Busiko, while the Stingers lose key defender and drag-flick gun Jeremy Hayward.



SA: William Abbott, Cameron White, Sijbrand Bolhuis, Brodie Gleeson, Kurtis Willson, Andy Leat, Fred Gray, Scott Germein, Ross Hetem, Luke Larwood, Daniel Mitchell, Glyn Tamlin (c), Lee Dong-Hyung, Alastair Oliver, Simon Brown, James Keeves, Michael Wells (gk), James Richardson (gk) (to be reduced to 14)



NT: Jason Lowe, Tarrant Haami-Jones, Adam Luck (gk), Adrian Lockley (c), Jamie Hullick, Corey Piggin, Jye Clark (gk), Jacob Andrade, Robert Duguid, Nicholas Hill, Nathan Hochman, Ronan Myyrylainen, Dylan Hill, Jason Hullick, Joel Carroll, Matthew Argent, Dwayne Abbott, Ewan Wallin, Isaac McDonald (to be reduced to 14)



Van Demons v NSW Arrows, Sunday 14 October 1pm (AEDT), Tasmanian Hockey Centre



The Van Demons suffered a 3-0 home loss to Canberra Strikers last round and have made one change with Julia Gunn replacing Nellie Paynter.



The Arrows lose Hockeyroo Georgina Morgan and Kate Hanna, with Lisa Farrell and Makaela Potts coming into their side following their 5-3 win over Queensland.



Tas: Sofie McLeod, Madeleine Hinton, Jess Tremayne, Blair Patten, Laura Spandler, Ashleigh Arthur, Samantha Lawrence, Louisa Jacobson, Jean Flanagan, Sarah McCambridge (c), Eliza Westland, Phillida Bridley, Julia Gunn, Ruby-Rose Haywood (gk)



NSW: Jocelyn Bartram (gk), Sarah Johnston, Emily Smith, Lisa Farrell, Grace Stewart, Anna Flanagan, Greta Hayes, Mikaela Patterson, Tamsin Bunt, Kaitlin Nobbs, Makaela Potts, Jessica Watterson, Kate Jenner, Abigail Wilson



Tassie Tigers v NSW Waratahs, Sunday 14 October 2:30pm (AEDT), Tasmanian Hockey Centre



Gobrindraj Gill, James Dick and Linden McCarthy earn opportunities with Kookaburras trio Jeremy Edwards, Eddie Ockenden and Joshua Beltz unavailable. The Tigers will lean on ex-Kookaburras defender Tim Deavin’s experience given they’ll field a youthful side.



The Waratahs are hit by absences too, with Lachi Sharp, Tom Craig, Matt Dawson, Flynn Ogilvie, Tim Brand, Ash Thomas, Blake and Kieran Govers all out from the side that lost 6-4 to Queensland. Goalkeeper Nick Holman gets an opportunity, while there’s four debutants in Tom Brown, Sam Gray, Daine Richards and Ky Willott.



Tas: Nick Leslie, Kurt Mackey, Linden McCarthy, Samuel McCulloch, Jack Welch, Kieron Arthur, Grant Woodcock (gk), Tim Deavin (c), James Bourke, Ben Read, James Dick, Oliver Smith, Gill Gobindraj, Sam McCambridge



NSW: Simon Orchard, Jack Hayes, Nick Holman (gk), Nathaneal Stewart, Kurt Lovett, Matthew Butturini, Danie Richards, Nicholas McEwen, Sam Gray, Tristan White, Ky Willott, Ryan Proctor, Tom Brown, Joshua Miller



Canberra Strikers v Queensland Scorchers, Sunday 14 October 1pm (AEDT), National Hockey Centre



Australia Indoor skipper Shelley Watson comes into the Strikers team which won 3-0 in Tasmania at the expense of Rebecca Lee. Savannah Fitzpatrick returns for the Scorchers after a hamstring worry but experienced defender Jodie Kenny is unavailable.



Can: Edwina Bone (c), Catriona Bailey-Price, Jessica Smith, Meredith Bone, Shelley Watson, Sophie Gaughan, Samantha Economos, Naomi Evans, Elena Tice, Beckie Middleton, Kalindi Commerford, Tina Taseska, Sarah White, Rene Hunter (gk)



Qld: Savannah Fitzpatrick, Madison Fitzpatrick, Ashlea Fey (c), Ambrosia Malone, Jordyn Holzberger, Madeline James, Tegan Richards, Stephanie Kershaw, Rebecca Greiner, Morgan Gallagher, Emily Burrows (gk), Layla Eleison, Britt Wilkinson, Renee Taylor



Canberra Lakers v Queensland Blades, Sunday 14 October 2:30pm (AEDT), National Hockey Centre



Brendan Hill replaces Australia goalkeeper Andrew Charter, while Glenn Turner returns to skipper the Lakers line-up which lost 5-1 in Tasmania last round.



The Blades lose Corey Weyer, Tim Howard, Matthew Swann, Daniel Beale, Jake Whetton and Dylan Wotherspoon to the Kookaburas, offering chances up to Michael Francis, Ashley Hennegan, Oliver Crane, Douglas Buckley and Matthew Shaw.



Can: Brendan Hill (gk), Owen Chivers, Glenn Turner (c), Kazuma Murata, Jamie Hawke, Anand Gupte, Garry Backhus, Manabu Yamashita, Aaron Kershaw, Lewis McLennan, Lewis Shepherd, Thomas Deane, James Day, Thomson Stuckey



Qld: Hugh Pembroke (c), Michael Francis, Ashley Hennegan, Joel Rintala, Robert Bell, Jacob Anderson, Shane Kenny, Scott Boyde, Oliver Crane, Douglas Buckley, Matthew Shaw, Justin Douglas, Jared Taylor, Mitchell Nicholson (gk)



