Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

India puts it past Japan

Published on Wednesday, 10 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 40
View Comments

Disciplined Japanese defence makes it tough for the Indians


Making it count: Mandeep Mor, left, converted a penalty corner to score India’s winner. 

Skipper Mandeep Mor’s well-executed penalty corner in the 42nd minute helped Indian junior men’s team beat Japan 1-0 to register its third successive victory at the 8th Sultan of Johor Cup here Tuesday.



Intensely fought

The rain-affected India-Japan match, which was stopped for a few minutes during the first quarter, was intensely fought.

Indian attack was often challenged with good, disciplined defence structure that Japan adopted during the entire duration of play. Though India created a few chances in the opening quarter with the team winning a penalty corner, it failed to capitalise on it.

With the second quarter too ending goal-less, the third quarter saw India up its attack. While two penalty corners were awarded to India after a Japanese infringement, it was in the second attempt that Mandeep converted.

Leading by a goal, India put all its might into defence with goalkeeper Pankaj Rajak making some excellent saves.

Close shave

India overcame a close shave when Japan won a penalty corner with minutes left for the final hooter, however, the chance was missed and India held on.

Earlier in the tournament, India Colts had won 2-1 against Malaysia and 7-1 against New Zealand.

India will next take on defending champion Australia in its fourth match on October 10.

The Hindu

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.