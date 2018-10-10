Disciplined Japanese defence makes it tough for the Indians





Making it count: Mandeep Mor, left, converted a penalty corner to score India’s winner.



Skipper Mandeep Mor’s well-executed penalty corner in the 42nd minute helped Indian junior men’s team beat Japan 1-0 to register its third successive victory at the 8th Sultan of Johor Cup here Tuesday.





Intensely fought



The rain-affected India-Japan match, which was stopped for a few minutes during the first quarter, was intensely fought.



Indian attack was often challenged with good, disciplined defence structure that Japan adopted during the entire duration of play. Though India created a few chances in the opening quarter with the team winning a penalty corner, it failed to capitalise on it.



With the second quarter too ending goal-less, the third quarter saw India up its attack. While two penalty corners were awarded to India after a Japanese infringement, it was in the second attempt that Mandeep converted.



Leading by a goal, India put all its might into defence with goalkeeper Pankaj Rajak making some excellent saves.



Close shave



India overcame a close shave when Japan won a penalty corner with minutes left for the final hooter, however, the chance was missed and India held on.



Earlier in the tournament, India Colts had won 2-1 against Malaysia and 7-1 against New Zealand.



India will next take on defending champion Australia in its fourth match on October 10.



The Hindu