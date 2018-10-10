

Great Britain's Jacob Draper (white) trying to get past Australia's Jonathan Bretherton during their Sultan of Johor Cup match at the Taman Daya Stadium. - ABDUL RAHMAN EMBONG/The Star.



PETALING JAYA: Defending champions Australia were held to a 2-2 draw by Britain in their third match at the Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium.





It was a good result for Britain as they had to claw back from two goals down to earn the point.



The Australians were disappointing in that they failed to capitalise on the lead and would rue the loss of two points from the match.



Both teams now have four points after a win and the draw. Australia crushed Malaysia 6-1 and were beaten 1-2 by Japan.



Britain, on the other hand, had beaten New Zealand 3-2 and had also lost to Japan 1-2.



Australia coach Chris O’Reilly said that the chances of making final do not rest with them.



“We need to win the next two match and bag six points to stand a chance. But even then, it is out of our hands. We are playing well but in patches. We missed several chances to score and the defensive play was not good.



“This tournament is shaping up to be a close encounter and you cannot discount any teams of making the final at this stage,” he said.



The Australians started out strongly and scored in the 26th minute through a Blake Wotherspoon penalty corner. They increased their lead in the 44th minute with another penalty corner taken by Nathan Ephraums.



A two-minute spell in the fourth quarter allowed Britain to snatch a draw.



Cameron Golden turned hero for the Brits as he scored in the 46th and 47th minutes off two field attempts.



The Star of Malaysia