Ben Somerford







Reigning Sultan of Johor Cup champions Australia were held to a 2-2 draw by Great Britain in their third match on Tuesday night at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium.





The British fought hard to claw back from two goals down to earn the point, while the Burras failed to capitalise on the lead and will rue the two points lost from the match.



Both teams now have four points, with Australia having defeated Malaysia 6-1 and going down 2-1 by Japan.



Australia coach Chris O’Reilly said his side’s hopes of reaching the final were up in the air.



“We need to win the next two matches and bag six points to stand a chance,” he said.



“But even then, it is out of our hands. We are playing well but in patches.



“We missed several chances to score and the defensive play was not good.



“This tournament is shaping up to be a close encounter and you cannot discount any teams of making the final at this stage.”



The Australians started out strongly and scored in the 26th minute through a Blake Wotherspoon penalty corner.



They increased their lead in the 44th minute with another penalty corner taken by Nathan Ephraums.



A two-minute spell in the fourth quarter allowed the British to snatch a draw.



Cameron Golden was the hero as he scored in the 46th and 47th minutes off two field attempts.



Australia will play India next on Wednesday from 7:05pm AEDT. Watch the game via this link.



Story by Satwant Dhaliwal via www.sultanjohorcup.com.my



Burras' 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup schedule:

Saturday 6 October 8:05pm (AEST) - Australia 1 Japan 2

Sunday 7 October 11:35pm (AEDT) - Australia 6 Malaysia 1

Tuesday 9 October 7:05pm (AEDT) - Australia 2 Great Britain 2

Wednesday 10 October 7:05pm (AEDT) - Australia v India

Friday 12 October 11:35pm (AEDT) - Australia v New Zealand

Saturday 13 October - Finals



Burras’ 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup team:

Cade Banditt (QLD)

Hayden Beltz (TAS)

Lachlan Busiko (SA)

Hayden Dillon (NSW)

Nathan Ephraums (VIC)

Matthew Finn (QLD)

Matthew Fisher (WA)

Liam Flynn (WA)

Coby Green (WA)

Niranjan Gupte (ACT)

Ehren Hazell (NSW)

Brayden King (WA)

Dylan Martin (NSW)

Daniel McBride (VIC)

Alec Rasmussen (WA)

Ben Staines (ACT)

Damon Steffens (VIC)

Blake Wotherspoon (QLD)



Hockey Australia media release