

Cameron Golden SOJC 2018 v Australia



Cameron Golden scored twice in a minute to secure a sensational comeback for Great Britain’s U21 Men’s squad at the Sultan of Johor Cup.





Heading into the final quarter Britain trailed by two goals courtesy of Blake Wotherspoon and Nathan Ephraums.



Stuart Rushmere had a goal disallowed midway through the third quarter in what was his side’s first effort of the game.



But James Oates took the game by the scruff of the neck in the final period, setting up Golden for both goals to secure an impressive point.



It took just two minutes for reigning champions Australia to test the Great Britain goal as Ollie Payne was forced into two quickfire saves to keep out Alec Rasmussen and Wotherspoon.



Fellow ‘keeper James Mazarelo was then called into action in the 18th minute, sticking out a foot to deny Hayden Beltz, but the 17-year-old could do nothing to keep out Wotherspoon’s precise flick in the 24th minute.



That sparked the reigning champions into life as they pressed hard to find a second before half-time but Mazarelo stood firm, stopping shots from Jake Staines and a Damon Steffens corner flick.



Payne returned for the third quarter and was in the thick of it after five minutes to smother Ehren Hazell’s effort after he was put clear by a fabulous aerial from Coby Green.



Two minutes later and Rushmere thought he had his second of the tournament but it was disallowed after Cameron Golden’s initial effort was deflected into the body of Thomas Russell by Cade Banditt, with Eddie Way’s following corner charged down.



Australia then ramped up the pressure once again, winning three corners in a quick succession with Ephraums converting the final one as he deflected Hazell’s shot past Payne.



But it was Oates who then took control of the game, driving through the centre of the Australian defence at the start of the final quarter before setting up Golden to slot through Banditt’s legs.



Less than a minute later the two once again combined for a dramatic equaliser, with Oates’ shot hitting the Australian ‘keeper and falling kindly for Golden who lifted it into the roof of the net for his third goal of the tournament.



Both teams pushed for the winner thereafter, with Beltz seeing a corner deflected wide while Hazell’s effort flew harmlessly across the face of goal with the final tough of the game under pressure from Jacob Draper.



The result sees GB stay behind Australia in fourth place on goal difference currently, while next up they play hosts Malaysia at 11:05 tomorrow – you can watch the game here.



Great Britain 2 (0)

Golden (FG, 46; FG, 47)



Australia 2 (1)

Wotherspoon (PC, 24); Ephraums (PC, 44)



Starting XI: Payne (GK), Nurse, Draper, Oates, Turner, Griffiths, Ramshaw, Park, Way (C), Mackenzie, Scott



Subs: Mazarelo (GK), Buckle, West, Crowson, Russell, Golden, Rushmere



Great Britain Hockey media release