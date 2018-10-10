By AYUMBA AYODI



Kenya is out of contention for a medal in hockey at the ongoing Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina when they suffered their third consecutive loss, crushing to India 7-1 on Tuesday.





The Kenyans trailed 4-1 at the break before losing to the Indians, who claimed their third consecutive victory.



Kenya, who had lost 7-0 to Australia on Sunday and 4-3 to Canada on Monday, scored through Olando Ouma as Sudeep Chirmako and Rabichandra Moirangthem snatched a brace each for India.



Kumar Rahul, Sanjay and skipper Sagar Prasad scored India’s other goals for victory to uphold their clean run in the Pool “B” outing after they had crushed Bangladesh 10-0 and Austria 9-1.



Kenya now meet Austria on Wednesday, before wrapping up their pool outing against Bangladesh on Thursday, paving way for the knockout and classification matches starting Friday.



In the other Pool “B” matches, Austria stopped Canada 3-2, while Australia edged out Bangladesh 4-3.



In Pool “A”, Poland beat Mexico 6-0, Malaysia hammered Vanuatu 11-0, while Argentina edged out Zambia 6-2. However, the Zambians recovered to pip Poland 4-3 as Mexico faltered, going down to Malaysia 4-2.



Argentina upheld their winning touch, crushing Vanuatu 18-0.



