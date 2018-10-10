By GEOFFREY ANENE



Kenya put in a much improved performance as they narrowly lost 4-3 to Canada in men’s five-a-side hockey at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Monday.





The East Africans, who are taking part in the discipline for the first time at the Youth Olympics, got their consolation goals in the dying minutes through Brian Ogenche's brace and Ian Olando.



Kevin Lugalia's charges were on the verge of losing their second straight match without a goal in Pool "B" but just when Canada thought they had won with a clean sheet 4-0, Kenya scored three goals in the last three minutes to plant respect on the score line.



Ganga Singh, Isaac Farion and Shazab Butt gave Canada a 3-0 lead at half time after finding the net in the first, fifth and sixth minutes respectively.



Rowan Childs made it 4-0 five minutes after the break before surviving a late scare from Kenyans, who sounded the boards through Ogenche in the 18th minute and again 20th minute seconds after Olando had added the second goal.



The Kenyans face an uphill task against heavyweights India on Tuesday. Lugalia’s charges will then face Austria on Wednesday and complete group stage action against Bangladesh on Thursday. In other matches played on Monday, India hammered Austria 9-1 as Australia was made to sweat before edging out Bangladesh 4-3.



India and Australia, who hit Kenya 7-0 last Sunday, lead the group with six points each. India tops the six-team group with a better goal difference having thrashed Bangladesh 10-0 in their opening match. Canada and Austria have three points apiece from one win and a loss. Kenya and Bangladesh occupy positions five and six without a point.



Argentina and Malaysia are placed first and second in Pool ‘A’ with six points each. Argentina hit Vanuatu 18-0 on Monday, a day after seeing off Africa’s other flag-bearer Zambia 6-2. Malaysia whipped Vanuatu 14-0 in their opener before adding Mexico on its list of casualties with a 4-2 victory on Monday.



Zambia registered their first victory after coming from one goal down to floor Poland 4-3. Poland is third on a better goal difference against Zambia. The Poles hit Mexico 6-3 last Sunday.



Daily Nation