Ben Somerford







Australia have recorded big wins in both the women’s and men’s Hockey 5s tournament at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires overnight.





The Aussie women bounced back from their 4-3 loss to Namibia to record a commanding 8-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday morning (AEDT).



Australia’s men’s side recorded a 6-3 win over Canada on Wednesday morning (AEDT), maintaining their perfect record.



In the women’s, Australia raced to a 6-0 half-time lead and never looked back.



Courtney Schonell scored a first-half hat-trick and finished with five goals for the game, while Jolie Sertorio netted a double and Maddi Smith scored too.



In the men’s, the Aussies also flew out of the blocks, scoring the first four goals of the game through Craig Marais, Alistair Murray, Miles Davis and Lain Carr.



Canada hit back to make it 4-3, but Australia iced the game through strikes from James Collins and Murray.



Australia are up against India next in the men’s (7:45am AEDT) and China in the women’s (12:15am AEDT) on Wednesday morning.



For the first time ever, there will be 24/7 streaming Youth Olympic Games coverage through www.olympics.com.au/live-stream.



Australian Schedule (all times AEDT):

Men’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 1am – Australia v Kenya

Tuesday 9 October 4am – Australia v Bangladesh

Wednesday 10 October 1am – Australia v Canada

Thursday 11 October 7:45am – Australia v India

Friday 12 October 1:45am – Australia v Austria



Women’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 3:30am – Australia v Zimbabwe

Tuesday 9 October 1am – Australia v Namibia

Wednesday 10 October 5:30am – Australia v Poland

Thursday 11 October 12:15am – Australia v China

Friday 12 October 5:30am – Australia v Mexico



Selected Australian Teams:

Men’s Hockey

Lain Carr (18), Matcham, NSW

James Collins (18), Perth, WA

Miles Davis (17), Sydney NSW

Brad Marais (18), Melbourne VIC

Craig Marais (16), Melbourne, VIC

Alistair Murray (18), Tincurrin, WA

Jed Snowden (16), Melbourne, VIC

Christian Starkie (17), Perth, WA

Ben White (18), Blackburn, VIC



Women’s Hockey

Caitlin Cooper (17), Perth, WA

Naomi Duncan (16), Sydney, NSW

Amy Lawton (16), Emerald, VIC

Morgan Mathison (18), Gold Coast, QLD

Indianna Robertson (18), Bentleigh, VIC

Courtney Schonell (17), Narellan Vale, NSW

Jolie Sertorio (16), Peppermint Grove, WA

Maddison Smith (18), Albion Park, NSW

Grace Young (15), Yowie Bay, NSW



Hockey Australia media release