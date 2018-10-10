Big Wins For Australia At Youth Olympics Hockey 5s
Ben Somerford
Australia have recorded big wins in both the women’s and men’s Hockey 5s tournament at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires overnight.
The Aussie women bounced back from their 4-3 loss to Namibia to record a commanding 8-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday morning (AEDT).
Australia’s men’s side recorded a 6-3 win over Canada on Wednesday morning (AEDT), maintaining their perfect record.
In the women’s, Australia raced to a 6-0 half-time lead and never looked back.
Courtney Schonell scored a first-half hat-trick and finished with five goals for the game, while Jolie Sertorio netted a double and Maddi Smith scored too.
In the men’s, the Aussies also flew out of the blocks, scoring the first four goals of the game through Craig Marais, Alistair Murray, Miles Davis and Lain Carr.
Canada hit back to make it 4-3, but Australia iced the game through strikes from James Collins and Murray.
Australia are up against India next in the men’s (7:45am AEDT) and China in the women’s (12:15am AEDT) on Wednesday morning.
Click here to view men’s report
Click here to view women’s report
For the first time ever, there will be 24/7 streaming Youth Olympic Games coverage through www.olympics.com.au/live-stream.
Australian Schedule (all times AEDT):
Men’s Hockey
Monday 8 October 1am – Australia v Kenya
Tuesday 9 October 4am – Australia v Bangladesh
Wednesday 10 October 1am – Australia v Canada
Thursday 11 October 7:45am – Australia v India
Friday 12 October 1:45am – Australia v Austria
Women’s Hockey
Monday 8 October 3:30am – Australia v Zimbabwe
Tuesday 9 October 1am – Australia v Namibia
Wednesday 10 October 5:30am – Australia v Poland
Thursday 11 October 12:15am – Australia v China
Friday 12 October 5:30am – Australia v Mexico
Selected Australian Teams:
Men’s Hockey
Lain Carr (18), Matcham, NSW
James Collins (18), Perth, WA
Miles Davis (17), Sydney NSW
Brad Marais (18), Melbourne VIC
Craig Marais (16), Melbourne, VIC
Alistair Murray (18), Tincurrin, WA
Jed Snowden (16), Melbourne, VIC
Christian Starkie (17), Perth, WA
Ben White (18), Blackburn, VIC
Women’s Hockey
Caitlin Cooper (17), Perth, WA
Naomi Duncan (16), Sydney, NSW
Amy Lawton (16), Emerald, VIC
Morgan Mathison (18), Gold Coast, QLD
Indianna Robertson (18), Bentleigh, VIC
Courtney Schonell (17), Narellan Vale, NSW
Jolie Sertorio (16), Peppermint Grove, WA
Maddison Smith (18), Albion Park, NSW
Grace Young (15), Yowie Bay, NSW
Hockey Australia media release