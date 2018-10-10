

Australia joined India in qualifying for the Quarter-Finals Photo: FIH/WSP



Day three of the Youth Olympic Games saw a number of teams qualify for the Quarter-Final stages of the event thanks to their dominating performances in the early stages of the events being played in Youth Olympic Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina.





All matches were broadcast live to the world for the first time via the Olympic Channel and their broadcast partners. And the future of our sport did not disappoint as they produced yet another feast of goals throughout the day.



In men's Pool B, India secured their spot in the Quarter-Finals as they made it three wins from three by defeating Kenya 7-1, with two goal heroes Sudeep Chirmako and Rabichandra Moirangthem getting their names on the scoresheet once again.



Australia joined their Asian rivals in qualifying for the Quarter-Finals as they earned a third successive win, this time 6-3 against Canada. Speaking afterwards, Australia's Alistair Murray said: “The experience here is great. It feels good playing here and the facilities are amazing. It's just an amazing first international experience for me. Of course we can feel a little pressure but Team Australia is doing well so far!”



Austria meanwhile picked up their second win in Pool B as they remain focused on reaching the Quarter-Finals, this time defeating Bangladesh 3-0. An inspirational performance by Yannick Matousek, who scored two goals, helped his team to victory.



Zambia meanwhile took the initiative in the early stages of their match against Malaysia, taking the lead in the first minute through Dominic Mulenga. Whilst Malaysia equalised a minute later, Mulenga gave Zambia the lead once again seconds later. However it wasn't to last as Pool A leaders Malaysia went on to win 7-2.



Argentina however lead Pool A on goal difference as they continued their fine form by defeating Poland 5-2, while Mexico picked up their first win, 8-3, against Vanuatu.



In women's Pool B, reigning women's champions China once again showed they're the team to beat as they maintained their 100 percent record with a 7-0 win against Zimbabwe.



Despite a 2-2 draw with Mexico, Namibia also remain in the hunt for a place in the Quarter-Finals in Pool B along with Australia who bounced back from yesterday's defeat to the African nation to beat Poland 8-0 today.



Meanwhile in Pool A, Argentina continued to dazzle thousands of spectators who came to watch the in-form home team beat South Africa 4-0. Their perilous form has seen them score 31 goals in total so far, without having conceded a single goal.



India also continued their ruthless form as they won 16-0 against Vanuatu - taking their event goal tally to a staggering 22 goals. Whilst all outfield players got on the scoresheet today, it was Mumtaz Khan who stood out with four goals for the Asian giants this evening.



Austria were another team to pick up their first win of the event today as they edged Uruguay 2-1 in a tough Pool A match.



