3rd Youth Olympic Games - Day 3
Buenos Aires (ARG)
Men's results
KEN 1 IND 7
AUT 3 BAN 0
CAN 3 AUS 6
ZAM 2 MAS 7
MEX 8 VAN 3
POL2 ARG 5
Pool standings
Men's Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Goals
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Diff
|Points
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
Men's Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Goals
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Diff
|Points
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
Women's results
ZIM 0 CHN 7
MEX 2 NAM 2
POL 0 AUS 8
VAN 0 IND 16
URU 1 AUT 2
RSA 0 ARG 4
Pool standings
Women's Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Goals
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Diff
|Points
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
Women's Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Goals
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Diff
|Points
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0