3rd Youth Olympic Games - Day 3

Published on Wednesday, 10 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 39
View Comments

Buenos Aires (ARG)

Men's results

KEN 1 IND 7
AUT 3 BAN 0
CAN 3 AUS 6
ZAM 2 MAS 7
MEX 8 VAN 3
POL2 ARG 5

Pool standings

Men's  Pool A

RankTeamMatchesGoals 
PlayedWonDrawLostForAgainstDiffPoints
1
ARG
Argentina
 3 3 0 0 9
2
MAS
Malaysia
 3 3 0 0 9
3
MEX
Mexico
 3 1 0 2 3
4
POL
Poland
 3 1 0 2 3
5
ZAM
Zambia
 3 1 0 2 3
6
VAN
Vanuatu
 3 0 0 3 0

Men's Pool B

RankTeamMatchesGoals 
PlayedWonDrawLostForAgainstDiffPoints
1
IND
India
 3 3 0 0 9
2
AUS
Australia
 3 3 0 0 9
3
AUT
Austria
 3 2 0 1 6
4
CAN
Canada
 3 1 0 2 3
5
KEN
Kenya
 3 0 0 3 0
6
BAN
Bangladesh
 3 0 0 3 0

Women's results

ZIM 0 CHN 7
MEX 2 NAM 2
POL 0 AUS 8
VAN 0 IND 16
URU 1 AUT 2
RSA 0 ARG 4

Pool standings

Women's Pool A

RankTeamMatchesGoals 
PlayedWonDrawLostForAgainstDiffPoints
1
ARG
Argentina
 3 3 0 0 9
2
IND
India
 3 3 0 0 9
3
RSA
South Africa
 3 2 0 1 6
4
AUT
Austria
 3 1 0 2 3
5
URU
Uruguay
 3 0 0 3 0
6
VAN
Vanuatu
 3 0 0 3 0

Women's Pool B

RankTeamMatchesGoals 
PlayedWonDrawLostForAgainstDiffPoints
1
CHN
China
 3 3 0 0 9
2
AUS
Australia
 3 2 0 1 6
3
NAM
Namibia
 3 1 1 1 4
4
POL
Poland
 3 1 1 1 4
5
MEX
Mexico
 3 0 2 1 2
6
ZIM
Zimbabwe
 3 0 0 3 0

