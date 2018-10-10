



India’s Living Legend - Balbir Singh Senior still in ICU AT PGI Chandigarh under the care of highly Qualified specialist Doctors & very efficient Medical & Nursing Staff, ( couldn’t have asked for any better) ) Plus - Dr. Rajinder Kalra , Retd . Medical Superintendent PGI , is Balbir Sr.’s very dear friend and family Doctor since 1975 Kuala Lumpur World Cup days is monitoring his progress on regular basis!





As per the Doctor’s Team - They are positive of our beloved Sporting Legend coming out of the present difficult phase . The situation under control and gradually improving !



We all know Balbir Senior is a born fighter! This time too, we trust -with God’s grace -he will win the match & come out of the hospital with flying colours !



At this difficult Hour - all that the family needs- is your precious Prayers !