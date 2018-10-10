Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

Balbir Singh Sr still in ICU

Published on Wednesday, 10 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 35
View Comments



India’s Living Legend - Balbir Singh Senior still in ICU AT PGI Chandigarh under the care of highly Qualified specialist Doctors & very efficient Medical & Nursing Staff, ( couldn’t have asked for any better) ) Plus - Dr. Rajinder Kalra , Retd . Medical Superintendent PGI , is Balbir Sr.’s very dear friend and family Doctor since 1975 Kuala Lumpur World Cup days is monitoring his progress on regular basis!



As per the Doctor’s Team - They are positive of our beloved Sporting Legend coming out of the present difficult phase . The situation under control and gradually improving !

We all know Balbir Senior is a born fighter! This time too, we trust -with God’s grace -he will win the match & come out of the hospital with flying colours !

At this difficult Hour - all that the family needs- is your precious Prayers !

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.