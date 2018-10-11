LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Manzoor Junior has suggested that the government either dissolve the incumbent body of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) or release funds for national side’s preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy and World Cup.





Talking to reporters at the National Hockey Stadium here Wednesday, Manzoor, who led Pakistan to their last gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has the authority to nominate PHF president and shouldn’t delay in making a final decision in retaining the current body or send it home, because the status quo situation is not a good sign for the national team that had to be prepared for this month’s Asian Champions Trophy and the World Cup in India in December.



“Being the PHF patron, the Prime Minister must take serious notice of the hockey affairs prevalent at the moment,” Manzoor said. “Steps must be taken to clean up the mess due to bad governance.”



Manzoor also urged all the Olympians to get on one platform and forget the bitter past because Pakistan hockey is currently lost in a graveyard while urging the PHF should initiate a campaign to unite the Olympians.



The Daily Times