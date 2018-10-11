

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Grange put their trust in youth last weekend at EHL ROUND1 as they handed EHL debuts to a number of teenagers.





Seventeen-year-old Jacob Tweedie scored in the Scottish club’s tie with SV Arminen last Friday. He was joined by fellow 17-year-olds Ralph Weissen and Ritchie McCluskey while 15-year-old goalkeeper Charlie Gates was also in the in panel.



Indeed, Weissen,– in his last year of secondary school – was captured preparing for one of the biggest games of his life in unique fashion, photographed working on his final year geography project two hours before the Scottish team met Oranje-Rood and their team of superstars.



“I was just trying to take my mind off the game because obviously, they are class opposition,” Weissen told the EHL website. “I was so excited to play Oranje-Rood and they proved their quality, beating us 6-0. But I thought we did play well.



“On Friday, we hoped to get something out of it against Arminen because the opposition didn’t have the quality of these guys. Against Oranje-Rood, we did a better job and I am really proud of the way we played.”



While the results did not go as hoped for Grange, ending with two losses, Weissen says the level of competition will be a big springboard for them when they return to domestic competition.



“It is amazing to play at this level and take it into the Scottish season. The standard is amazing. We can analyse it and then if we can take that into every match, it will be really good for us.”



Euro Hockey League media release