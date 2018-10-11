Good crowd braves rain to watch the exhibition match



Uthra Ganesan





For the love of it: The threat of Cyclone Titli notwithstanding, people turned out in large numbers.



BHUBANESWAR - For the two international hockey tournaments it has hosted so far, Bhubaneswar had set high standards in terms of public participation. On Wednesday, as Odisha prepared to face the might of Cyclone Titli and heavy rains, it again proved it was ready to welcome the World Cup later this year.





Perhaps nowhere else in the country would an exhibition match featuring some legends of the game but clearly past their prime, part of the inauguration ceremony of the newly-refurbished Kalinga Stadium, attract a crowd, holding umbrellas, despite a heavy downpour on a week day.



It justified the FIH’s decision to allot the World Cup to the city, a reward for its unstinting support to hockey over years.



It was also the first time the World Cup trophy was displayed at the venue that has new turfs laid both for competition and training and two new stands being built to take the capacity from 7500 to 15000 within a year.



On field, Dhanraj Pillay and Dilip Tirkey, a key figure responsible for the overhauling, turned back the years to pick up a stick each after more than a decade, leading their respective sides in the game that featured the cream of Indian hockey over the years — from the likes of Deepak Thakur and Jugraj Singh to current stars PR Sreejesh and Sardar Singh.



The result was 2-1 in Tirkey’s favour at the end of 30 minutes. But it was more fun to watch Pillay, weave through the opposition defence once again as a centre-forward, Thakur create penalty corners for his team, and Jugraj attempting to flick them, in a throwback to the team of 2003-04. And, with the two teams sharing the entire current national squad between them, the goals were scored by Thakur (2) and discard Gurjant Singh!



Come November 28 and the city would welcome the world again, this time accompanied by the charisma of Shahrukh Khan and the music of maestro AR Rahman setting the tone to legendary Gulzar’s tournament anthem. And if Wednesday was any indication, Bhubaneswar would again be setting a new benchmarks.



