JOHOR BAHRU: Britain and Japan played out a 2-2 draw in their fourth Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) match at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium earlier today (Wednesday).





The result has now thrown the fight wide open for the second berth to the final which sees three teams in the fray.



Britain have seven points and are second in the standings, and a win against leaders India will take them through.



Japan also have seven points and they will need a win against Malaysia if they are to stand a chance of claiming the berth.



But they have an inferior goal difference compared to Britain and will need a big win against the hosts’ team.



Australia on the other hand, will need to win big against the Kiwis and hope for the other two teams to falter in their last match.



New Zealand will now play the fifth place match against Malaysia on Saturday.



The match was important for Japan, as a win would have put them in a comfortable position for a final berth.



And the final berth will go down to the wire on Friday with Japan, Britain and Australia all in the running. The Aussies have four points and play New Zealand last.



India, who have already qualified for the final, will play Britain.



Thus, it is too close to call and every match on Friday will be a crunch match.



In today’s match, the Kiwis took the lead in the fourth minute off a penalty corner set-piece move.



But in the second quarter, the Japanese struck twice to take the lead.



First Shoji Iseki scored with a direct drag flick from the penalty corner in the 25th minute.



Then Kosei Kawabe added the second in the 28th minute off a field attempt.



The Kiwis continued to attack and had seven penalty corners’ in the three quarters.



The seventh attempt in the 42nd minute bore fruit with Andrews scoring with a direct flick to put New Zealand on level terms.



Japanese coach Hiroki Sakamoto said they must now get a good result in their last match to make the final.



“It is not in our hand as Britain could win and put the whole thing out of our reach. It was important we beat New Zealand, but they played well to stop us. Their early goal threw us off balance and that made us fight back even harder. Actually we could have done better,” he said.



New Straits Times