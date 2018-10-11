By Mohd Farhaan Shah



JOHOR BARU: Malaysia’s winless run in the Sultan of Johor Cup hockey tournament continued when they suffered a demoralising 1-5 defeat to Britain.





Britain took just six minutes to rattle the national youth squad when they scored the opener through a field goal by Daniel West at the Taman Daya hockey stadium yesterday.



Muhammad Nur Asyraf Ishak equalised in the 11th minute when he converted a penalty corner to spark a glimmer of hope but it all ended in vain when Britain hit back two minutes later when captain James Oates scored from a field goal to regain the lead.



Due to Malaysia’s weak defence and sloppy attacks, the 2015 champions continued to add on to their tally.



Duncan Scott put his name on the scoresheet by converting a penalty corner in the 26th minute and Thomas Russell made it 4-1 through a field goal in the 39th minute.



Then, Cameron Golden completed Malaysia’s nightmare when he scored in the 45th minute to make it 1-5.



Prior to the match, Malaysia have already conceded 12 goals.



Their defeat yesterday ended their hopes of finishing in the top-four ranking.



They now have to play in the fifth-place playoff.



The defeat seem to upset national youth coach Nor Saiful Zaini Nasiruddin as he refused to meet the media after the match.



Meanwhile, India defeated defending champions Australia 5-4.



The Star of Malaysia