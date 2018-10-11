JOHOR BARU: Britain, the 2015 champions, chalked up an impressive 5-1 win over Malaysia at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium here yesterday which keeps them in the running for a final berth on Saturday.





Malaysia however, who endured their third defeat in the tournament, are now left to contend for the fifth and sixth placing match.



The home side were subdued for most part of the match and hardly troubled their more superior opponents.



The Malaysian team made too many unforced errors during the match which Britain duly capitalised on to register yet another convincing win.



With the win, Britain moved up to second spot in the standings and keep their hopes alive of a third final.



They were champions in 2015 and finalist last year.



But their hopes of making the final will depend largely on how Japan fare in their last two matches. Britain must also win their match against India tomorrow if they want to further improve their chances.



Britain coach Jon Bleby does not want to think about the final but instead focus on their next match against India.



“There is no need to think too far ahead. The next game will do, and it is an important match. We need to win it and then see how Japan does. It is out of our hands,” he said.



Britain took the lead in the sixth minute with a field goal by Daniel West. The Malaysians managed to draw level in the 11th minute thanks to Mohamed Ishak who scored from a penalty corner.



But James Oates put Britain back in the lead in the 13th minute with a field goal.



The Malaysian fightback was doused when Duncan Smith scored from the penalty corner in the 26th minute.



Thomas Russel and Cameron Golden scored for Britain in the 39th and 45th minutes respectively to put the match beyond Malaysia’s reach for their second win in the eighth edition of the tournament.



Britain play India tomorrow while Malaysia take on Japan.



Malaysia coach Nor Saiful Zaini did not attend the post-match interview after the defeat.



New Straits Times