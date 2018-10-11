

James Oates at SoJC 2018



Great Britain kept their hopes of reaching the 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup final firmly alive with an impressive victory over Malaysia.





Scotland international Cameron Golden scored his fourth goal of the tournament while last year’s top scorer Duncan Scott opened his account this year in an exciting game.



Daniel West, James Oates and Thomas Russell were also on target for the U21s while Muhammad Ishak score Malaysia’s only goal.



With India already qualified for the final, Great Britain are level with Japan on seven points but ahead in the table on goal difference with one game left to play.



Buoyed by their impressive comeback against Australia, Great Britain started strongly and forced Muhammad Muhammad into three quickfire saves to keep out a Matt Ramshaw corner alongside efforts from West and Tim Nurse.



But West gave him no chance in the sixth minute as he latched onto Jack Turner’s pass before neatly finishing underneath the ‘keeper.



However Malaysia hit back with their first foray into the British half as Ishak’s flick was deflected twice on its way into the net, but they were only level for two minutes as Oates fired in a superb tomahawk in the 13th minute.



Scott gave his side some breathing space four minutes before half-time as he coolly deflected Ramshaw’s drag flick over Muhammad’s shoulder shortly after producing a stunning goal-line block to keep out Ishak.



Players from each of the Home Nations then combined for the fourth as Golden deflected Jacob Draper’s cross into the path of Russell, who showed great composure to spin and score under pressure from the ‘keeper.



Exeter University student Scott then turned provider in the final throws of the third quarter, setting up Golden to score for the second game running, while at the other end Ollie Payne made three impressive saves.



Both teams had chances to add to the scoreline in the final quarter, with Ramshaw thwarted on three occasions by Adrian Albert while James Mazarelo produced a diving stop to keep out a late Malaysian corner.



Great Britain’s final group game is against India at 09:05 on Friday 12 October, with a victory needed to guarantee themselves a place in the final while hoping that Japan don't beat Malaysia by a significantly greater margin. You can watch that match here.



Malaysia 1 (1)

Ishak (PC, 11)



Great Britain 5 (3)

West (FG, 6); Oates (FG, 13); Scott (PC, 26); Russell (FG, 39); Golden (FG, 45)



Starting XI: Payne (GK), Nurse, Draper, Oates (C), Turner, Griffiths, Ramshaw, Park, Crowson, Mackenzie, Scott



Subs: Mazarelo (GK), Buckle, West, Russell, Golden, Rushmere



Great Britain Hockey media release