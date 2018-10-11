Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India edge past Australia 5-4, storm into final

Published on Thursday, 11 October 2018
Johor Bahru (Malaysia - The Indian junior men’s hockey team withstood an Australian fightback to edge past the defending champions 5-4 and qualify for the Sultan of Johor Cup final of the fifth time. India, who won the tournament in 2013 and 2014, recorded their fourth successive victory of the eighth edition.



India made a dominating start to the game. Striker Gursahibjit Singh scored a fine field goal to give India the lead in the 5th minute. The team built on the good start to score three quick goals in the 11th, 14th and 15th minutes, through Haspreet Singh, Mandeep Mor and Vishnukant Singh, respectively.
However, India faltered in the second quarter to give away an easy goal through a Damon Steffens-converted penalty stroke in the 18th minute. Steffens narrowed the lead further with a penalty corner conversion in the 35th minute. Though Shilanand Lakra scored in the 43rd minute to make it 5-2, Australia put India through some tense moments in the last few minutes. After three quick penalty corners, Australia won another penalty stroke in the 59th minute and Steffens converted it to get his hat-trick. With 30 seconds to go for the final hooter, Steffens reduced the margin to one goal after converting Australia’s 12th penalty corner. However, Australia ran out of time to mount another attack as India managed to get all three points.

“I am proud of the players for achieving the win,” India coach Jude Felix said. “But the display was a bit disappointing. We should have continued to play hockey our way after the fourth goal instead of throwing the ball and hoping to defend. That will not work against top teams. But thankfully they got the fifth goal and we managed to win the tie. We look forward to the final next.”
India will take on Great Britain in their final pool match on Friday. Britain beat hosts Malaysia 5-1, while Japan held New Zealand 2-2.

The Tribune

