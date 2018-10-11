The Indian under-18 women's hockey team suffered its first loss of the Youth Olympics' five-a-side competition, going down 2-5 to hosts Argentina in Buenos Aires.





After three successive wins, India lost the toughest match they played in the event on Wednesday night.



Argentina opened scoring with a seventh minute goal through Celina Di Santo. India's Mumtaz Khan equalised soon after in the eighth minute but the hosts regained the lead in the 10th minute with a field goal by Sofia Ramallo.



Just before the half-time, Reet scored a fine field goal draw level for India.



The second period, however, was totally dominated by Argentina as they showcased brilliant attack that helped them score three back-to-back goals in the 12th, 17th and 19th minute through Sofia, Josefina Rubenacker and Gianella Palet respectively.



The Indian team will now face South Africa in their fifth match of the competition on Thursday.



