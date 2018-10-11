Ben Somerford







The Australian men's Hockey 5s team have maintained their perfect record at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires despite a scare winning 4-3 over India on Thursday morning.





Meanwhile, Australia's women went down 3-1 to reigning champions China PR, but despite the defeat still qualified for the quarters.



China scored twice inside the first five minutes to open up a lead before Maddison Smith replied for Australia in the eighth minute.



Australia couldn't muster an equaliser before the Chinese sealed the win with a 14th minute goal to Zou Meirong.



In a tight clash in the men's competition, Australia took an early two-goal lead after strikes from Miles Davis and James Collins.



India hit back before half-time but the game remained 2-1 until a frantic final three minutes where four goals were scored.



Australia initially moved further ahead through Alistair Murray's goal but India immediately.



Co-captain Bradley Marais restored the two-goal margin but India grabbed another late goal, only for Australia to hold on.



Australia are up against Austria next in the men’s (1:45am AEDT) and Mexico in the women’s (5:30am AEDT) on Wednesday morning.



Australian Schedule (all times AEDT):

Men’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 1am – Australia 7 Kenya 0

Tuesday 9 October 4am – Australia 4 Bangladesh 3

Wednesday 10 October 1am – Australia 6 Canada 3

Thursday 11 October 7:45am – Australia 4 India 3

Friday 12 October 1:45am – Australia v Austria



Women’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 3:30am – Australia 10 Zimbabwe 0

Tuesday 9 October 1am – Australia 3 Namibia 4

Wednesday 10 October 5:30am – Australia 8 Poland 0

Thursday 11 October 12:15am – Australia 1 China 3

Friday 12 October 5:30am – Australia v Mexico



Selected Australian Teams:

Men’s Hockey

Lain Carr (18), Matcham, NSW

James Collins (18), Perth, WA

Miles Davis (17), Sydney NSW

Brad Marais (18), Melbourne VIC

Craig Marais (16), Melbourne, VIC

Alistair Murray (18), Tincurrin, WA

Jed Snowden (16), Melbourne, VIC

Christian Starkie (17), Perth, WA

Ben White (18), Blackburn, VIC



Women’s Hockey

Caitlin Cooper (17), Perth, WA

Naomi Duncan (16), Sydney, NSW

Amy Lawton (16), Emerald, VIC

Morgan Mathison (18), Gold Coast, QLD

Indianna Robertson (18), Bentleigh, VIC

Courtney Schonell (17), Narellan Vale, NSW

Jolie Sertorio (16), Peppermint Grove, WA

Maddison Smith (18), Albion Park, NSW

Grace Young (15), Yowie Bay, NSW



