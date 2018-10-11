

China women made it four wins from four on Day four Photo: FIH/WSP



Day four of the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games saw more teams qualify for the Quarter-Finals of the men's and women's Hockey5s events in Youth Olympic Park.





In the women's event, Australia, China and Poland qualified from Pool B.



Reigning champions China beat fellow qualifiers Australia this morning, but it proved their most challenging match so far. Two goals from Zou Meirong plus another from Gu Yangyan was enough to secure their 3-1 win to maintain their 100% record in the competition.



Poland meanwhile edged Namibia 1-0 to qualify thanks to a goal from Dzesika Mazur, while earlier in the day Zimbabwe kept their Quarter-Final hopes alive by defeating Mexico 2-1.





Zimbabwe Minister for Sport, IOC Athletes' Commission Chair and Zimbabwe Olympic Committee Vice-President Kirsty Coventry proved a lucky charm for her team today Photo: FIH



Uruguay women got today's Pool A proceedings off to a stunning start as they picked up their first win in some style by defeating Vanuatu 18-0, which included six goals from Pilar Oliveros.



Argentina meanwhile continued their winning streak whilst also ending India's 100% record as the hosts won 5-2.



The last women's Pool A match of the day say South Africa clinch their place in the Quarter-Finals thanks to a narrow 2-1 win against Austria.



In the men's competition, Poland pulled off the biggest win of day four as they defeated Vanuatu 15-1 in Pool A. Their win included five goals from Eryk Bembenek.



The Pool A leaders, Argentina and Malaysia, also went head to head today, with the hosts emerging 4-2 winners to maintain their undefeated record in front of another bumper crowd.



Speaking afterwards, Argentina's Tadeo Marucci said: "We are feeling really enthusiastic going into the next matches. I'm really proud of our performances so far but we need to keep improving."



Teammate Santiago Micaz added: "The dynamic and attitude of the team has been really impressive. We are always attacking but also working hard for each other. The fans have also been amazing and been a huge boost for us."



Mexico meanwhile picked up their first win as they defeated Zambia in a 6-4 thriller this afternoon.



In men's Pool B, Australia remain the only unbeaten team as they beat Asian rivals India 4-3.



Austria picked up their third win of the event, but Kenya made them work for their victory with the final score also 4-3.



Bangladesh were another team to secure their first win of the event as they defeated Canada 5-2, with Safiul Alam grabbing two goals for his team.



