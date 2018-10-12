By Steve Derderian







HYANNIS — The Lady Gaga song “Born This Way” boomed over the stadium speakers.





Barnstable senior defender Nick Bulman and the rest of the Red Raiders field hockey team bounced around, trying to stay loose before Friday’s game against Nauset.



Meanwhile, the stadium railings were decorated in rainbow banners, rainbow-colored flags and signs hung from the press box with phrases such as “Love is Love” and “Don’t Hide Your Pride.” Players had rainbow-colored tape, shoelaces, socks and other items.



This was more than an average game.



“My name is Nick Bulman. I am 18, and I am transgender,” Bulman said to begin his pre-game speech in front of the entire stadium.



Bulman was named an honorary captain for Barnstable’s first-ever “Pride” game, supporting the safety and inclusion for LGBTQ athletes. His words seemed to move those present, especially his teammates, many of whom had tears in their eyes.



“For those of you part of the LGBTQ community here today, take a look around. Notice the loving faces surrounding you,” Bulman said in his speech. “Personally, I’ve been blessed with amazing teammates and coaches that have been so vocal in the love of our sport and my identity.”



After Bulman spoke and hugged all his teammates and coaches, both teams extended their solidarity by signing a poster with a pledge to “Respect each other” and “Stand up” for the safe space for LGBTQ athletes. Spectators signed a matching poster near the entrance.



“In sports, you need a place where you feel you can belong,” Barnstable coach Ashley Bishop said.



Bulman, who transfered to Barnstable from Sandwich after his family moved during his sophomore year, has played field hockey since seventh grade.



This past summer, he came out to his peers as transgender. He went from being called Nicole to Nick, in addition to starting medical treatments.



He said the support has been unwavering. In fact, his teammates proposed the game idea after attending Boston University’s Pride Week game against Colgate on Sept. 22



“We really wanted to put this on to show our our support, not only for Nick, but for everybody in the sports community who feels like they can’t play, but they can play,” Barnstable senior Julia Fone said.



Bulman went on to help Barnstable win, 3-0, the fifth straight time the Red Raiders shut out their opponents. Ali Carpenter scored on a penalty stroke to get it going, while Julia Fone and Abby Corey added insurance tallies, and goalie Abby Al-Asousi earned her eighth shutout this season.



When the final horn sounded, teammates rushed near their net to celebrate, turning it into a group hug surrounding Bulman, one last display of love and support.



“It’s been a long road, getting ourselves positioned to have this happen,” Bulman’s mother, Jaime Gallagher, said. “I’m happy for Nick because I think this is one of the best days of his life, and he’s out from under cover.”



The Cape Cod Times