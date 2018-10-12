



Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights some of the top college games in Division I, II and III.





THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11



DIII: Ferrum vs. Hendrix | 7:00 p.m. ET

Last weekend, Ferrum suffered a 0-6 loss to Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Shenandoah. Unable to convert on their scoring opportunities, the Panthers still fought Shenandoah until the very end. The loss dropped Ferrum to 2-8 overall and 0-3 in conference play. Ferrum will be looking to end their three-game losing streak when they take on Hendrix this Thursday night. Hendrix is coming off a 1-3 loss to Southern Athletic Association conference opponent Sewanee on Sunday. Sewanee jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and despite their efforts, the Warriors could not mount a comeback. Hendrix is now 2-7 overall and 1-2 in conference play. The last time these two teams met, Ferrum defeated Hendrix 2-1 in overtime. Expect this game to be a thrilling back and forth match for the full 70 minutes.



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12







DI: No. 15 Northwestern vs. No. 14 Rutgers | 4:00 p.m. ET

Northwestern will host Rutgers in Evanston, Ill. for a Big Ten match-up. No. 15 Northwestern is coming off a close 1-2 loss to No. 22 Ohio State this past Friday. After a scoreless first half, both teams came out fired up in the second. Ohio State took the lead but Northwestern responded two minutes later to tie it up. The Cats' comeback came to a halt when Ohio State scored with 11 minutes left to secure the win. The loss dropped them to 8-6 overall and 3-2 in conference play. No. 14 Rutgers split the weekend falling 1-3 to No. 2 Maryland on Friday and defeating Georgetown 7-0 on Sunday. Despite the loss, Rutgers showed grit against a very talented Maryland team and were able to bounce back on Sunday against Georgetown. Rutgers is now 9-4 overall and 1-4 in conference play and is assistant coached by current U.S. Men's National Team athlete, Ajai Dhadwal. Tune into see who moves up in the Big Ten conference in this closely ranked match.



DII: Bentley vs. New Haven | 3:30 p.m. ET

Bentley will host New Haven in a Northeast-10 (NE-10) conference match-up in Waltham, Mass. Bentley split their last two conference games, losing to No. 4 Merrimack 2-3 on Saturday and winning against American International 4-2 on Tuesday. The Falcons trailed most of the first half against AIC, but scored off a penalty corner to tie the game. The second half opened with a pair of goals for Bentley to extend the lead. AIC reduced the differential by one before Bentley tallied an insurance goal for the victory. The Falcons are now 7-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play. Last Friday, New Haven lost 0-6 to NE-10 opponent Franklin Pierce. The Chargers responded on Tuesday clinching a 2-1 win over another conference team Southern Connecticut State. New Haven is now 2-7 overall and 1-5 in conference play. The last time these two teams played, New Haven defeated Bentley 12-0.



DIII: No. 32 Denison vs. Wooster | 4:30 p.m. ET

Denison will host Wooster in a North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) match-up in Granville, Ohio. No. 32 Denison had a big weekend defeating conference foe DePauw 5-2 this past Saturday. The Big Red had five different goal scorers in the conference win to improve them to 10-2 overall and 8-0 in conference play. With the win, Denison has extended its winning streak to five games and will look to remain undefeated in conference play when they take on Wooster this Friday. Wooster defeated conference foe Ohio Wesleyan 4-3 this past Saturday. A crucial part of the victory was the fact that Wooster didn’t allow Ohio Wesleyan to score a goal in the first half. The win improved the Fighting Scots to 10-2 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Tune into see who moves up in the NCAC conference.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13



DI: Holy Cross vs. Lafayette | 11:05 a.m. ET

Holy Cross will host Lafayette for a Patriot League match-up in Worcester, Mass. Holy Cross is coming off a big 5-4 overtime victory over La Salle to earn their third straight victory of the season. La Salle struck first but the Crusaders were able to rally back and go up 3-1. La Salle went on to scored three unanswered goals but Holy Cross quickly answered to knot the game at four goals apiece. Holy Cross secured the win by scoring in the fifth minute of overtime. Holy Cross is now 3-9 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Lafayette is coming off two wins, a 5-4 victory over Patriot League opponent Colgate on Saturday and a 2-1 win against UPenn on Monday. Despite the close score in the first match, Lafayette held a 19-5 shot advantage over Colgate. The second victory was a different tale as the Leopards were out shot 11-4 and out cornered 10-1 against UPenn, but capitalized when it mattered. Lafayette improved to 5-8 overall and 2-1 in conference play. With both teams currently 2-1 in the Patriot League, expect this game to be a tough battle until the very end.







DII: No. 8 Pace vs. Saint Anselm | 1:00 p.m. ET

Pace will host Saint Anselm in a NE-10 match-up in Pleasantville, N.Y. No. 8 Pace is coming off a 4-1 win against NE-10 opponent Assumption College on Tuesday. This victory was the sixth straight for Pace extending their season-high winning streak. Pace showed their offensive threats outshooting Assumption 12-3 and also had a 9-6 advantage in corners to move them to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play. Saint Anselm is coming off a 6-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas this past Sunday. The Hawks dominated on attack with 25 shots on goal and 20 penalty corners and this win gives them four-straight victories to improve to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The last time these two teams met, Saint Anselm defeated Pace 2-1. Expect this game to be another close one and tune into see which team can extended their winning streak.



DIII: No. 15 Trinity vs. No. 1 Middlebury | 11:00 a.m. ET

Trinity will host Middlebury in Hartford, Conn.in a New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) game this Saturday. No. 15 Trinity is coming off a 2-1 win over NESCAC foe Bowdoin last weekend. Trinity scored with less than seven minutes left in the match to secure the win over Bowdoin. On Tuesday, Bantams defeated Springfield 6-0, tallying the first goal just 15 seconds into the game. The win improved Trinity to 9-2 overall and 5-2 in conference play. Trinity has now won its last eight straight games and will look to continue their momentum when they take on Middlebury this Saturday. No. 1 Middlebury is coming off a huge 2-1 overtime win over conference opponent Tufts. Middlebury scored just 1 minute and 12 seconds into overtime to defeated the third-ranked Tufts. The Panthers also picked up a non-conference win on Tuesday against Rensselar, 4-0. This improved them to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play. Tune into see if Trinity will give Middlebury their first loss of the season or if Middlebury will remain undefeated.



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14



DI: Georgetown vs. Towson | 1:00 p.m. ET

Georgetown will host Towson in Washington, D.C. Georgetown split games last weekend defeating Big East conference opponent Temple 3-2, but then falling to Rutgers 0-7 on Sunday. The loss halted Georgetown’s three-game winning streak so expect them to be looking to get back on track with a win over Towson. Georgetown is currently 9-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play. Towson suffered back-to-back losses last weekend falling 0-6 to Colonial Athletic Conference foe William & Mary on Friday, followed by a 1-5 loss to Richmond on Sunday. The loss was the seventh straight for the Tigers making their record 1-11 overall and 0-3 in conference play. The last time these two teams met, Georgetown beat Towson 5-1.



DII: Mercy vs. Bellarmine | 1:00 p.m. ET

Mercy will host Bellarmine in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. Mercy is coming off a close 2-3 loss to University of New Haven this past Tuesday. Despite matching their season high two goals, Mercy was unable to stop New Haven from scoring three goals and securing the win. The Mavericks dropped to 1-8 overall and the loss was their fifth straight. The team will be looking for a huge win over Bellarmine this Sunday to help them get back on track. Bellarmine is coming off a 0-6 loss to Lindenwood University. The Knights held strong on defense but were unable to get any shots on goal. The loss dropped them to 5-5 overall and extended their losing streak to four. Both teams will be looking to end their losing streaks.



DII: No. 16 Williams vs. No. 9 Bowdoin | 1:00 p.m. ET

Williams will host Bowdoin in a NESCAC match-up in Williamstown, Mass. No. 16 Williams is coming off a 3-4 double overtime loss to Skidmore. During a very back and forth match, Skidmore scored with less than six minutes left to force Williams to overtime. A scoreless first overtime led to a second where Skidmore scored in the 85th minute of play to secure the win. The loss moved Williams to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play. The loss also ended a three-game winning streak for the Ephs. No. 9 Bowdoin is coming off a 4-1 win over conference opponent Colby this past Sunday. The Polar Bears scored three second half goals to extend their lead and earn the victory and improved to 9-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play. Last year’s game between these two teams ended up going to double overtime with Williams defeating Bowdoin 3-2. Expect this game to be another close one with lots of back and forth action.



USFHA media release