Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

New realm for Irish hockey as second-tier league begins

Published on Friday, 12 October 2018 10:00 | Hits: 31
View Comments

Irish hockey enters a new realm this weekend with the second tier of the men’s EY Hockey League coming on stream.

Stephen Findlater

Irish hockey enters a new realm this weekend with the second tier of the men's EY Hockey League coming on stream.



The competition features two groups of four with the top two from the home-and-away round-robins going through to the end-of-season playoffs for a shot at promotion.

UCD look set to be one of the contenders following their 4-3 away win over Instonians in the Irish Senior Cup last weekend. They start with a short trip to Railway Union while Bangor and Bandon contest the other tie in Pool A.

Pool B features Instonians against UCC and Ulster Premier champions Kilkeel against Corinthian. In the top tier, Three Rock Rovers start with a first home date of the season, taking on Lisnagarvey.

On the women's side, the EY Hockey League tie of the round sees UCD host Loreto, a meeting between last year's regular season winners and the Champions Trophy victors.

Irish Independent

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.