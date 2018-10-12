Irish hockey enters a new realm this weekend with the second tier of the men’s EY Hockey League coming on stream.



Stephen Findlater



The competition features two groups of four with the top two from the home-and-away round-robins going through to the end-of-season playoffs for a shot at promotion.



UCD look set to be one of the contenders following their 4-3 away win over Instonians in the Irish Senior Cup last weekend. They start with a short trip to Railway Union while Bangor and Bandon contest the other tie in Pool A.



Pool B features Instonians against UCC and Ulster Premier champions Kilkeel against Corinthian. In the top tier, Three Rock Rovers start with a first home date of the season, taking on Lisnagarvey.



On the women's side, the EY Hockey League tie of the round sees UCD host Loreto, a meeting between last year's regular season winners and the Champions Trophy victors.



