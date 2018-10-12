After their EuroHockey League battles last weekend, Wimbledon return to action in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division with a tough clash against top of the table Holcombe on Sunday.





Currently bottom of the early table, Wimbledon narrowly missed out on progressing in Europe but will now turn their attentions to the domestic league.



“The key thing for us is that we were really pleased with our performance at the EHL even though we didn’t progress,” said Wimbledon’s Team Manager Tina Dullaghan. “We have to use that as a platform moving forward to the league program.



“Holcombe are a tough team to play against, but we’re confident. We know what we need to do to get into the top four at the end of the season; last year we won our last 12 games, so we know we can do it.”



Meanwhile, Hampstead and Westminster head to Sevenoaks as they bid to make it four out of four in the Premier Division, while Surbiton are on the road to Brooklands MU on Sunday as they bid to stay unbeaten this season.



Newcomers the University of Exeter have a tough away match at Beeston, while on Saturday Reading are hosting East Grinstead.



Brighton and Hove will be aiming to make it three out of three in the Men’s Conference East, but they face another unbeaten team this Saturday in Cambridge City.



Elsewhere, last season’s champions Oxted are top of the early table and will want to stay there with a victory over bottom of the table Richmond.



Newcomers the University of Bristol have won both their Conference West matches so far, and will want to continue that form as they entertain Olton & West Warwicks on Sunday.



Elsewhere Oxford Hawks play host to Chichester, while Saturday evening’s match sees Isca take on the University of Birmingham.



In the Conference North, two unbeaten teams play each other on Saturday evening with the University of Durham at home against the University of Nottingham.



And Bowdon will want to make it three out of three when they go to Alderley Edge on Sunday.



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League



Saturday, 13 October 2018



Premier Division

Reading v East Grinstead 18:30



Conference East

Southgate v Teddington 17:30



Conference North

Belper v Loughborough Students 14:00

Univ of Durham v Univ of Nottingham 18:00



Conference West

Isca v Univ of Birmingham 18:30



Sunday, 14 October 2018



Premier Division

Brooklands Manchester Univ v Surbiton 12:15

Wimbledon v Holcombe 14:00

Sevenoaks v Hampstead & Westminster 14:00

Beeston v Univ of Exeter 14:00



Conference East

Canterbury v City of Peterborough 12:45

Oxted v Richmond 12:45

Brighton & Hove v Cambridge City 13:00

Old Georgians v Old Loughtonians 14:00



Conference North

Alderley Edge v Bowdon 14:00

Doncaster v Leeds 14:00

Preston v Sheffield Hallam 14:00



Conference West

Cardiff & Met v Havant 12:30

Fareham v Team Bath Buccaneers 13:30

Univ of Bristol v Olton & West Warwicks 13:30

Oxford Hawks v Chichester 14:00



England Hockey Board Media release