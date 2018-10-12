Ben Somerford







They’re the reigning Australian champions in both men’s and women’s divisions and the Australian Hockey League (AHL) is returning to Melbourne for the first time since 2013.





It’s got all the ingredients for a bumper crowd, when the Vikings and Vipers host the WA Thundersticks and Diamonds at Melbourne’s State Hockey and Netball Centre on Saturday from 2pm (AEDT).



Vikings midfielder Josh Pollard says: “I seriously can’t wait, it’s going to be amazing.



"It will be a highlight I reckon - last AHL, in Melbourne, home crowd - I seriously can’t wait. I know a few of the boys are coming down to watch on the sidelines, so that will be really good and I’m really pumped for it actually.



“Hopefully it is a big crowd and we can put on a show for everyone."



The Vikings will play as a curtain-raiser before the Vipers take on the Diamonds, the only time throughout the AHL rounds when the women will play second.



Viper Kary Chau said she was excited to play in front of a home crowd too.



“What drew me back this year was the fact that this would essentially be the last time we get to represent Victoria as a state, so that also has a lot of meaning behind it as well,” Chau said.



“For me personally, I honestly can’t remember the last time I played in Melbourne (for Victoria), so being able to play in front of a home crowd is hard to come by.



“I think everything Hockey Victoria have done to drive the Victorian Hockey Fan Package and the promotions around it to get the event out there is great.



“I’ve been around for a long time, so it is kind of fitting that I will be able to play a few games in Melbourne in front of a home crowd.”







As part of the Victorian Hockey Fan Package, supporters can access 14 matches over 18 months including the 2018 AHL, 2019 FIH Pro League and the 2019 revamped Australian Hockey League.



This year’s AHL matches include meetings with WA and SA, before the competition moves to the Gold Coast for the finals from 25-28 October.



Victoria will be hoping to defend their titles, with the Vikings aiming for a rare three-peat, which hasn’t been achieved in the men’s competition since the early 90s by the Thundersticks.



"We’re going for the three-peat and we have the team to do it,” Pollard said.



“Everyone has the belief we can do it, and it would be a massive achievement because they are not easy to win that is for sure.



“I reckon New South Wales will be right up there this year. Their list at the moment is pretty good.



“But again you say that and then you think of Queensland and WA as well, so I think the ‘Big Four’ will be very competitive again."



Both sides started the AHL with big wins, the Vipers beating the NT Pearls 13-0, while the Vikings defeated the NT Stingers 12-4 in Darwin.



The Vipers are unchanged for his weekend’s clash while the Vikings have been forced into a handful of changes with Johan Durst, Josh Simmonds and Aaron Kleinschmidt unavailable due to Kookaburras call-ups but welcome back ex-Aussie pair Andrew Philpott and Tim Cross.



Arguably, Victoria are least affected of Pollard’s ‘Big Four’ by international call-ups which bodes well for their bid to top the pool and position themselves ideally for the finals.



Tickets for the 2018 AHL Finals on the Gold Coast are on sale now.



Hockey Australia media release