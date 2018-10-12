

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Junior FC coach Roger Pallarols said he had no harsh words for his players as they gave everything but ultimately could not get the goals they needed to reach the KO16 of the EHL.





A late corner concession on Saturday evening against Three Rock Rovers meant that the Sant Cugat club had to outdo the Irish club’s 6-0 scoreline against Racing Club de France on Sunday.



They started brilliantly, building a 3-0 lead inside 22 minutes, but numerous chances went close but not close enough as they eventually won 5-1, two goals short of their target.



After the match, Pallarols told Tots Sant Cugat he could not have asked for more from his players in what was Junior's first European appearance in their 101-year history.



"I have nothing to reproach the team,” he said. “All the players have taken a big step forward and I am very happy and proud of them. The team was faced with a very complicated situation and they gave it everything.



"We had countless goalscoring opportunities but we did not have full effectiveness and, at this level, you are made to pay.



"Now we have to focus and put our ambition into the Copa del Rey and the league and see if we can return soon to the EHL."



Euro Hockey League media release