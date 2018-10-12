By Jugjet Singh



KUALA KUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) will field a mixed squad for the Asian Champions Trophy in Oman on Oct 18-28.





The other teams in the fray are India, Pakistan, Oman, Japan and South Korea.



Malaysia, who ended with a bronze in the last edition, will be coached by Roelant Oltmans who feels that even though penalty corner flicker Razie Rahim and midfielder Fitri Shaari are not on the list, there is no reason not to do well.



"Even though Razie is out with a hamstring while Fitri wants to attend his University convocation, it has opened up an opportunity for others. We have a balanced squad and we are heading to Oman to give a good fight to all the other teams," said Oltmans.



Malaysia will open accounts against Asian Games champions Japan, and Oltmans has set semifinals as an early target.



"We will begin with a tough match against Japan, and it will be like the Asian Games final. We will first play to reach the semi-finals, and from there aim higher," said Oltmans.



MALAYSIA -- S. Kumar (gk), Hairi Rahman (gk), Shukri Mutalib, Syed Syafiq Syed Cholan, Faiz Helmi, Najib Hassan, Nabil Fiqri, Marhan Jalil, Azri Hassan, Meor Azuan, Joel Samuel, Norsyafiq Sumantri, Firhan Ashari, Amirol Aideed, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin, Faizal Saari, Nik Aiman, Shahril Saabah.



Malaysia's fixtures: Oct 18: Malaysia v Japan (10.55pm); Oct 20: Malaysia v Oman (1.10am); Oct 22: Malaysia v South Korea (10.55pm); Oct 24: Malaysia v India (1.10am); Oct 25: Malaysia v Pakistan (10.55pm).



