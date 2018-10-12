Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Another win sees Team SA in hockey quarters

Published on Friday, 12 October 2018
Team SA’s hockey team pose for a picture after their match with Vanuata, supplied.

Team SA women’s hockey team displayed yet another top performance in their match against Austria which they won 2-1, qualifying for the quarter-finals at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.Although the score had been 1-1 at half-time, the two goals from Kayla de Waal helped Team SA beat their opponents and win their third match out of four.



Team SA have won three matches against Vanuatu, Uruguay and Austria but lost 4-0 to Argentina.

In their opening match on Sunday team SA won 4-3 against Uruguay. The team won yet another match when they faced Vanuata in their second preliminary match on day two of the Games.

Team SA played very well and displayed good skills which landed them a clean sweep 11-0 win against the newly-formed Vanuata team. With three goals coming from De Waal, Zimkitha Weston(three), Angel Nkosi (three), Jacolene McLaren and captain Angela Welham.

South Africa were beaten for the first time in three matches when they went down 4-0 to the powerful Argentinians, who led 3-0 at half-time. Team SA is scheduled to play against India on Thursday, with hopes to bag another win.

Hockey medal games will be played on 14 October at the Youth Olympic Park Hockey Field.

Meanwhile team SA swimming men’s 4x100m medley relay team placed third in the heats which qualified them for the finals, where they took seventh position.

Some other swimmers are set to compete in their finals and the athletics are set to begin on Thursday.

Team SA

