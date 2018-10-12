By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian men's hockey 5s team lived dangerously before beating Poland 4-3 in Group A of the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires today.





Malaysia have qualified for the quarter-finals, and will know their opponents after the Argentina-Mexico match, as well as the other Group B matches are over.



Akhimullah Anuar Esook gave Malaysia a first minute goal, and Amirul Hamizan Azahar made it 2-0 in the second minute, but Poland were not ready to fold.



Goals from Gracjan Piotr (sixth), Eryk Bembenek (seventh) and Michal Nowakowski (11th) saw Malaysia trailing 3-2.



However, Syarman Mat Tee (15th) and Akhimullah's (15th) goals handed Malaysia full points.



