Australia’s Hockey 5s quarter-finals draw has been confirmed after the final round robin matches were completed at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires on Friday morning.





The Australian men’s team finished top of their pool after a 2-0 win over Austria on Friday morning and will play Zambia (midnight AEDT).



Australia’s women’s team claim a 1-1 draw with Mexico on Friday morning, meaning they finish second in their pool and will play South Africa in the quarters (5am AEDT).



Mexico had taken a 13th minute lead from Nicole Verdugo, but the Aussies levelled in the last minute through Courtney Schonell to seal second spot.



In the men’s, Alistair Murray scored another goal to give the Aussies a ninth-minute lead before captain Bradley Marais sealed the win in the second half against Austria.



For the first time ever, there will be 24/7 streaming Youth Olympic Games coverage through www.olympics.com.au/live-stream.



Australian Schedule (all times AEDT):

Men’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 1am – Australia 7 Kenya 0

Tuesday 9 October 4am – Australia 4 Bangladesh 3

Wednesday 10 October 1am – Australia 6 Canada 3

Thursday 11 October 7:45am – Australia 4 India 3

Friday 12 October 1:45am – Australia 2 Austria 0

Saturday 13 October 5am - Australia v South Africa



Women’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 3:30am – Australia 10 Zimbabwe 0

Tuesday 9 October 1am – Australia 3 Namibia 4

Wednesday 10 October 5:30am – Australia 8 Poland 0

Thursday 11 October 12:15am – Australia 1 China 3

Friday 12 October 5:30am – Australia 1 Mexico 1

Saturday 13 October 12am - Australia v Zambia



Selected Australian Teams:

Men’s Hockey

Lain Carr (18), Matcham, NSW

James Collins (18), Perth, WA

Miles Davis (17), Sydney NSW

Brad Marais (18), Melbourne VIC

Craig Marais (16), Melbourne, VIC

Alistair Murray (18), Tincurrin, WA

Jed Snowden (16), Melbourne, VIC

Christian Starkie (17), Perth, WA

Ben White (18), Blackburn, VIC



Women’s Hockey

Caitlin Cooper (17), Perth, WA

Naomi Duncan (16), Sydney, NSW

Amy Lawton (16), Emerald, VIC

Morgan Mathison (18), Gold Coast, QLD

Indianna Robertson (18), Bentleigh, VIC

Courtney Schonell (17), Narellan Vale, NSW

Jolie Sertorio (16), Peppermint Grove, WA

Maddison Smith (18), Albion Park, NSW

Grace Young (15), Yowie Bay, NSW



