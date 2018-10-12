

Zambia v Vanatu on Day 5. Photo: FIH/WSP



The Quarter-Final slots at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games are set following the conclusion of the Pool stages of the men's and women's hockey events.





In the men's competition, Pool A saw Malaysia and Poland go head to head in the morning. This proved one of the most exciting matches of the day, which Malaysia edged 4-3 to pick up their fourth win in the Argentinian capital. Despite their loss, other results meant that Poland also join Malaysia in the Quarter-Finals.



Argentina, who had already qualified having won all their matches, continued their impressive form as they defeated Pan American rivals Mexico 3-0 in front of another packed house.



Despite their loss, Mexico's Luis Villegas remained upbeat. He said: "YOG has been a beautiful experience for me and my team. This is obviously not the result we expected but I will go back home with a big smile as I played with the best players in the world. It was amazing!”



Earlier, Zambia's 17-1 victory against Vanuatu was enough to guarantee them a place in the Quarter-Finals as well thanks to their superior goal difference to Mexico.



In men's Pool B, defending champions Australia continued their dominance as they defeated a spirited Austria 2-0.



In the following match Bangladesh clinched a spot in the Quarter-Finals thanks to a thrilling 4-3 win against Kenya.



In reaching the Quarter-Finals they joined Pool B winners Australia, third placed Austria and India, who finished in second place thanks to their 5-2 win against Canada today.



In the women's event, Pool A saw Argentina, India, South Africa and Austria reach the Quarter-Finals.



In their matches today, India and South Africa were first up and didn't disappoint the masses of local fans.



The Asian giants who have been performing well ran out 5-2 winners and despite South Africa's loss they had done enough in their earlier matches to qualify.



Austria then picked up their biggest win of the event so far as they defeated Vanuatu 14-0 to ensure their qualification.



Those teams join Argentina in the Quarter-Finals, the hosts making it five wins from five as they defeated local rival Uruguay 5-0 to the delight of local fans.



In women's Pool B, China, Australia, Poland and Namibia will all play in the Quarter-Finals.



Arguably the match of the day was the all African derby between Namibia and Zimbabwe. This winner takes-all tie could have gone either way, but the 3-3 final scoreline was a fair reflection of the match, and enough to keep Namibia in the medal hunt.



Speaking afterwards her match, Namibia's Crous Sonet said: “We are so happy right now! We were not sure of the outcome of this match against Namibia. Now that we went and qualified we feel relieved and we are thrilled to play Argentina on their own ground. We know the crowd will definitely be there for them but we are ready to play our best!”



Earlier in the day Australia drew 1-1 with Mexico, while Pool B winners and defending champions China defeated Poland 4-0.



