By AYUMBA AYODI





From left: Butali Sugar Warriors playmaker Zack Aura, George Mutira and Frank Wanagwe celebrating a goal against KCA University during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City park Stadium, Nairobi on August 26, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Kenya Police head to Kakamega for a date with Western Jaguar while Butali Sugar Warriors return to Nairobi City to face Nairobi Simba as men’s hockey Premier League approaches its crucial stage this weekend.





While Police’s surge to the top continued when they beat Strathmore Gladiators 2-0, Butali Sugar faltered amidst complains of poor officiating to lose to Parkroad Badgers 1-0 last weekend.



Despite losing Butali Sugar upheld their league lead with 45 points with Police staying second with 42 points.

Things got interesting with last weekend’s results since it gave Police a golden opportunity to catch up with Butali, the 2016 champions at the top.



With only three points separating them in the 12-team league, Police have two matches in hand as they hunt down Butali, having won 14 matches with one loss.



Police will be eying revenge in Kakamega as they take on Western Jaguars Saturday at 3pm. Police might have crushed Western Jaguars 4-0 in the first leg in Nairobi but memories of last year’s 1-0 defeat in Kakamega are still fresh.



Police coach Patrick Mugambi will be without his inspirational striker Amos Barkibir, who is suspended. Samson Timbilil will cover up for Barkibir. “We are not focused on how many matches Butali have lost but how we shall deliver victories in our remaining seven matches,” said Mugambi.



Butali Sugar, who have registered 15 wins and two losses, can’t afford to drop more points as they take on Nairobi Simba, whom they whacked 5-0 in the first leg.



After Nairobi Simba duel, Butali Sugar will remain with four tough outings to wrap up their season.



They will take on United States International University, Strathmore University Gladiators and Greensharks before the final outing against Police, which could likely decide the league winner.



Butali coach Dennis Owoka will have to patch up his defence in the absence of the suspended Brian Musasia and Tony Nyukuri. Defensive midfielder Robert Amadi and striker Lawrence Okubasu are also out with injuries while goalkeeper Linus Sang is struggling to get fit after he got injured against Parkroad.



Owoka is glad to have his dependable striker Zack Aura back from suspension after he stayed away last weekend. “This has always been a derby and it’s going to be tough,” said Owoka. “We shall give our best since we can’t afford to drop points.



Parkroad, who stunned Butali, a victory that saw them drift away from relegation zone by one place to ninth with 17 points, hope to uphold the momentum when they visit Nakuru on Saturday.



Third-placed Wazalendo(26) will be battling to uphold status quo when they face sixth-placed Nairobi Simba (20).



Fourth-placed Greensharks (25) take on Parklands.



Fixture

Premier League (men): Nakuru v Parkroad Badgers (3pm, Nakuru), Western Jaguars v Kenya Police (3pm, Kakamega), Nairobi Simba v Wazalendo (6pm, City Park)

National League (men): MSC v MMU (1pm, Mombasa), Kisumu Youngstars v KU (3pm, Kisumu), Wazalendo Youth v Bay Club (4pm, City Park

Premier League (women): JKUAT v Chase Amira (12pm, City Park.

Super League (women): Lakers v KU (1pm, Kisumu), UoN v Nakuru (2pm, City Park), MSC v MMU (3pm, Mombasa).



Tomorrow:

Premier League (men): Greensharks v Parklands (3pm, City Park), Butali v Simba Siimba (5pm, City Park.

Super League (men): Mvita XI v MMU (9am, Mombasa), Kisumu Youngstars v Chase Sailors (9am, Kisumu; Impala v. Kabarak University (1pm) City Park.



