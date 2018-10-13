

Grange v Western Wildcats



It could be tough in the early stages of the quest for the National League 1 crowns; in the men`s league there are big games featuring Hillhead, Clydesdale, Edinburgh University, Grove Menzieshill and Grange, while the leaders of the women`s league Dundee Wanderers take the trip to Auchenhowie to try to blunt the Wildcats` claws.





Edinburgh University coach Graham Moodie has the perennial task of rebuilding his squad for the start of each season. Moodie recorded the departure of eleven squad players, eight in last season`s starting line-up, so he is happy with the initial outcome. He said, “with this in mind we are satisfied with our start to the season, although we know there is a lot to work on.



“We have picked up a number of high potential young players and Jock Breckenridge has returned from Germany, so we are a young, but exciting team.”



It is a double-header for Moodie`s charges, champions Grange on Saturday and away to Uddingston on Sunday.



On Saturday`s game Moodie said: “Grange is not a target game for us, they have added two senior internationalists and two imports, and are just off the back of competing in the EHL, and it would be extremely difficult for us to compete with that.”



Whether Grange`s experience in Barcelona last weekend will have a positive or negative impact on David Knipe`s squad remains to be seen. But they are also unbeaten in the league with two wins and a draw under their belt, and are only a point behind the students with a game less played.



Certainly Grange won both outings last season, but with University`s line-up so different that may not provide much of an indication for Saturday`s encounter at Peffermill.



Moodie sees Uddingston the following day as an important prospect. “Our focus is on Sunday, it`s always tough against Uddingston and we take nothing for granted, but this is our target game.”



The students certainly play an attractive brand of attacking hockey, 17 goals in four games is testament to that.



Hillhead still lead the division but have a perilous trip to Tayside on Saturday to take on Grove Menzieshill on their own patch.



The `Hill have only played two games so far, but they were impressive victories over Watsonians and Uddingston.



Even without main striker Cameron Golden, on Great Britain U21 duty in Malaysia, there is still the likes of Albert Rowling, Paul Martin and Aidan McQuade from the set piece to put the league leaders under pressure.



While still unbeaten in the competition, Hillhead have dropped six points in draws against Clydesdale, Watsonians and Edinburgh University.



Another side on the up are Clydesdale who slipped into third spot after last weekend`s victory at Gordonians. Teenage striker Struan Walker is emerging as a lethal finisher, he has scored five times in the four outings to date.



Clydesdale, now under the coaching aegis of Ciaran Crawford who has taken over from Callum MacLeod, travel to Bothwell Castle Policies to take on an Uddingston side that have once again blown hot and cold.



It is an interesting statistic, the Lanarkshire side have scored eight goals in the campaign so far, all have been put in the back of the net by Brad Hughes. The Clydesdale defence will have to put the shackles on the Australian if they hope to maintain their unbeaten record.



It is a difficult task for Gordonians to break their duck against Western Wildcats at Auchenhowie.



Who would have thought that formerly 13-times champions Kelburne would be pointless after four games into the campaign, on Saturday they have the chance to rectify that situation with a win at Watsonians, themselves only two points better after a couple of draws.





MJV Dundee Wanderers’ Emily Dark v Milne Craig Clydesdale Western, Women’s Scottish Cup Semi-Final, Photo by John Preece



Dundee Wanderers` reign at the top of the women`s National League 1 – will it be long term or transient? The result of the Taysiders’ visit to Auchenhowie to take on second placed Wildcats on Saturday may provide an answer.



At present Wanderers have a two point advantage over the Wildcats – so it is all to play for at Auchenhowie.



Wanderers` renaissance was confirmed last weekend with a 3-2 win over Clydesdale Western, albeit that came from a late winner by Emily Dark with only five minutes left.



As well as Dark, the Dundonians have a lively attacking force in Heather Elder and Charlotte Watson, they have combined to give Wanderers a total of 14 goals in five games so far.



Wildcats are also unbeaten in this season`s campaign, although they have dropped four points in draws against Clydesdale Western and Grove Menzieshill.



Wildcats` success has also been based on attacking hockey with 17 goals already in the bag – so a close high scoring affair looks in prospect.



The chasing pack should keep up the pressure at the top in what is emerging as a very competitive scenario, Grove Menzieshill will hope they can do enough to see off Hillhead while Western could return to winning ways against Glasgow University.



Watsonians coach Keith Smith was disappointed to lose 3-1 to Wildcats last weekend, especially at they took an early lead and dominated much of the first half, but his charges will look to get back to a winning formula at home to GHK.



However, it might be far from a pushover as the Glasgow side are only a point adrift after victories over Grange and Glasgow University.



Scottish Hockey Union media release