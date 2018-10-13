

Dave Passmore leads a session with an Irish U-23 selection this summer. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Dave Passmore has named a number of extensive selections as the Irish Under-21 women set their sights on next July’s Junior European Championships in Valencia.





The competition is an important qualification route for the Junior World Cup. Ahead of the Euros, the side will play warm-up matches against Spain, England and Belgium.



Speaking about the panel, head coach Passmore said: “This is a strong group of talented athletes and represents the fact that there has now been a ongoing program in place for the past two years and given we had 12 of the group included to the tournament in 2017.



“That said, we have some young faces that have pushed their way through from the past two Under-18 squads. Most of the girls attend twice weekly morning gym sessions and regional technical sessions around their busy club commitments as a way of closing the gap between ourselves and the big four, and results over the summer with the Under-23s and against England in Belfast in August show we are beginning to make progress.”



First on the wider development squad’s agenda is a trip to Atletic Terrassa from Monday, October 29 to Thursday, November 1 when an Under-23 selection takes on Spain three times.



The squad includes four Under-23 players; Serena Barr, Bethany Barr, Sarah Hawkshaw and Ruth Maguire and the remainder from the Under-21 list with Sarah Torrans and Ellen Curran being rested.



Passmore added: “This camp will provide the ideal opportunity to build on the development of these players following our successful summer campaign that culminated in the Brussels 6 Nations.



“The focus will be on player development and laying the platform for some to transition into the seniors and for others to understand an elite training environment.”



Irish women’s Under-21 squad for 2018/19: Michelle Barry (Cork Harlequins), Emma Buckley (GK, Racing Club de Bruxelles), Michelle Carey (UCD), Niamh Carey (UCD), Ellen Curran (UCD), Isabel Delamer (Trinity), Alanah Doyle (Ards), Katherine Egan (UCD), Amy Elliott (Railway Union/St Andrews), Laura Foley (Catholic Institute), Erin Getty (Queens), Christina Hamill (Loreto), Nina Heisterkamp (UCD), Hannah Humphries (GK, UCC), Mia Jennings (Loreto), Suzie Kelly (UCD), Jane Kilpatrick (Loughborough Uni), Erica Markey (Trinity), Hannah McLoughlin (UCD), Grace McLoughlin (Loreto), Jessica McMaster (Queens), Elizabeth Murphy (GK, Loreto), Siofra O’Brien (Loreto), Caoimhe Perdue (Cork Harlequins), Yasmin Pratt (Muckross), Abbie Russell (UCD), Caitlin Sherin (Loreto/Loreto Foxrock), Holly Taggart (Bristol Uni), Sarah Torrans (Loreto),



National Under-21 development squad: Jenny Clein (UCC), Katie Fearon (Railway Union), Niamh Gowing (Muckross), Gemma Ferguson (GK, Ulster Elks), Jade Lamont (GK, Beeston), Emily McStea (Queens), Sophie McDowell (Beeston), Emma Young (UCD)



Under-23 Squad for Barcelona (October 29 to November 1): Serena Barr (Benn Rhydding), Bethany Barr (UCD), Michelle Barry (Cork Harlequins), Emma Buckley (Racing Club de Bruxelles), Michelle Carey (UCD), Alana Doyle (Ards), Katherine Egan (UCD), Amy Elliott (Railway Union), Laura Foley (Catholic Institute), Christina Hamill (Loreto), Sarah Hawkshaw (Railway Union), Hannah Humphries (UCC), Mia Jennings (Loreto), Suzie Kelly (UCD), Ruth Maguire (Pegasus), Erica Markey (Trinity), Grace McLoughlin (Loreto), Hannah McLoughlin (UCD), Jess McMaster (Queens), Lizzie Murphy (Loreto), Caoimhe Perdue (Cork Harlequins), Yasmin Pratt (Muckross), Abbie Russell (UCD), Caitlin Sherin (Loreto)



Non Travelling Reserves: Niamh Carey (UCD), Nina Heisterkamp (UCD), Siofra O’Brien (Loreto)



