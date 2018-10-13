



KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s hockey coach Roelant Oltmans (pic) has been focusing on the players’ fitness and mental toughness ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, from Oct 18-28.





The 64-year-old Dutchman, who was hired as the national coach on Oct 1, said most of the players passed the fitness test, held on Monday, with flying colours.



“I’m pleased with the players’ fitness but of course, there’s always room for improvement. But overall, it was a good fitness test,” said Oltmans.



He also pointed out the importance of mental preparation.



“A player has to be mentally strong from the start to end of a match in order to win matches,” said Oltmans, who has 29 years experience in coaching.



“We ran a tough training programme over the past two weeks.



“I’ve focused on strengthening their legs. The players must get used to the hard training.



“I want them to be refreshed in mind and body for the tournament in Oman.”



Asked whether he has made any changes in the national team set-up, Oltmans said: “We cannot make sudden changes in two weeks. It won’t be good and the players will be confused.



“We’ll try to have a discussion on the structure and look into the style of play.



“Apart from creating tactical awareness, we’ll work on skill executions.



“There are a few players with minor injuries and we’ll wait until Friday to assess them before we name the squad for the tournament in Oman.”



Defender and penalty corner specialist Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim is down with a hamstring injury and will not feature in Oman.



Besides Malaysia, the other participating countries are host Oman, defending champions India, Pakistan, South Korea and Japan.



Oltmans is using the Oman meet as a “warm-up” ahead of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, from Nov 28-Dec 16.



The Star of Malaysia