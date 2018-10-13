KUALA LUMPUR: National hockey player Mohd Fitri Saari has placed his graduation ceremony ahead of national duty.





And one can’t blame Fitri as he has waited six years to obtain a degree in sports science and will attend his convocation at Universiti Malaya on Oct 23.



With that, the 25-year-old Fitri, who marshalls the midfield, will skip the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman, from Oct 18-28.



He is the second key player to miss the action as defender and penalty corner specialist Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim also opted out of the team last week as he is still recovering from a hamstring injury.



National coach Roelant Oltmans said the absence of the two experienced players would not affect the team’s performance.



“We’ve other reliable players and it also gives me the chance to test the others in Oman.



“We’ve a well-balanced team of young and senior players,” said the 64-year-old Dutch coach.



Malaysia are featuring for the fifth time in the Asian Champions Trophy. They have consistently finished third in the last four outings in Ordos, China (2011); Doha, Qatar (2012); Kakamigahara, Japan (2013); and Kuantan, Malaysia (2014).



The challenge is for Oltmans to go one step better with Malaysia this time.



Malaysia’s challengers are defending champions India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan and Oman in the six-nation battle.



“Our opening match against Japan will be important.



Japan denied us (Malaysia) a place in the Olympics (beating Malaysia 3-1 in penalty shootout after a 6-6 draw in regulation time in the final).



“We definitely want to collect points against Japan in the opening match to put us on the right track for a place in the semi-finals,” said Oltmans.



The Star of Malaysia