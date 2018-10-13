Hopes to become hub of elite training



Uthra Ganesan





Kalinga Stadium. File photo



The upcoming World Cup will be the third major international hockey tournament in Bhubaneswar but the Odisha government has bigger ambitions in developing into a hub for multiple sports and a one-stop destination for elite sportspersons from across the country.





The first will be a High Performance Centre for athletics, ready to get off the ground by the end of this year, followed by HPCs in other sports.



In an interaction with select media, Odisha Sports Secretary Vishal Dev said, “We already have a Centre of Excellence here but are now also looking at starting an HPC for hockey.



Coaches from all over



“It will have some of the finest hockey coaches from across the world, along with a battery of support staff, including physios, nutritionists, trainers, masseurs, etc.



“We will be running talent identification programmes for kids from the sports hostels that we already have across the State and outside.”



The government is also in the process of upgrading residential facilities within the Kalinga Stadium Complex to enable hosting the National team from next month.



Sports Director Vineel Krishna revealed the stadium was not only the base for the national Under-15 football team but would also be the home ground for Indian Arrows in the coming I-League season.



It would also be hosting the Asian girls’ rugby championships later this month.



“Besides hockey and athletics, we already have more than 1,000 trainees in football, weightlifting, archery, badminton and sailing in sports hostels and are looking at setting up HPCs for all these sports,” said Krishna.



“The government would not get into their operations. We already have an MoU with the Gopi Chand Academy to be opened here,” Krishna added.



For the World Cup itself, the sports department has planned two fan villages within the complex and other events — a contemporary music and dance festival, an international food festival, a story-telling competition and a Bhubaneswar Art Trail, on the lines of the Kochi Biennale — all coinciding with the tournament but intended as annual fixtures.



