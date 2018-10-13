Ben Somerford







Defending champions Australia have failed to qualify for the 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup final despite a 4-0 win over New Zealand at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium on Friday night.





The Burras finished third in the standings with seven points, with India and Great Britain progressing to tonight’s final.



Australia will play Japan, who both finished on seven points, in the play-off for third place from 9:05pm AEDT.



For the Australians, it is a chance to exact revenge on the Japanese for the 2-1 group defeat.



After two listless quarters, the Australians finally took the lead in the 34th minute through a penalty corner goal by Blake Wotherspoon.



The game did not pick up pace after the goal as both teams were happy to play out the match.



Jake Staines added the second goal in the 41st minute off a field attempt and Damon Steffens sealed the match in the 52nd minute off a penalty corner.



It was Damon’s eighth goal of the tournament. He is in line to win the top scorer award.



The Australians had a little extra as they ended the match with a fourth goal when they converted another penalty corner through Coby Green.



The Australians will head to the game against Japan as the favourites as they seek to end the tournament on the podium.



Story by Satwant Dhaliwal via www.sultanjohorcup.com.my



Burras' 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup schedule:

Saturday 6 October 8:05pm (AEST) - Australia 1 Japan 2

Sunday 7 October 11:35pm (AEDT) - Australia 6 Malaysia 1

Tuesday 9 October 7:05pm (AEDT) - Australia 2 Great Britain 2

Wednesday 10 October 7:05pm (AEDT) - Australia 4 India 5

Friday 12 October 11:35pm (AEDT) - Australia 4 New Zealand 0

Saturday 13 October 9:05pm (AEDT) - Australia v Japan



Burras’ 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup team:

Cade Banditt (QLD)

Hayden Beltz (TAS)

Lachlan Busiko (SA)

Hayden Dillon (NSW)

Nathan Ephraums (VIC)

Matthew Finn (QLD)

Matthew Fisher (WA)

Liam Flynn (WA)

Coby Green (WA)

Niranjan Gupte (ACT)

Ehren Hazell (NSW)

Brayden King (WA)

Dylan Martin (NSW)

Daniel McBride (VIC)

Alec Rasmussen (WA)

Ben Staines (ACT)

Damon Steffens (VIC)

Blake Wotherspoon (QLD)



