Ben Somerford







Australia’s men’s and women’s Hockey 5s sides have both been eliminated from medal contention after suffering quarter-final defeat at the 2018 Youth Olympics on Saturday morning.





Australia’s men had cruised through the group stage, winning every game, before suffering a surprise 6-4 loss to Zambia, who had finished fourth in their pool.



Meanwhile, the Aussie women went down in a heart-breaking shootout 3-2 to South Africa after a 3-3 draw.



In the men’s, Australia came from behind to equalise four times, before Zambia netted the final two goals of the game to seal the win.



Alistair Murray, Miles Davis, James Collins and Lain Carr all scored for Australia in the defeat.



In the women’s, Australia took a fourth minute lead through Amy Lawton before SA replied with two goals.



Grace Young and Lawton restored Australia lead at 3-2 in the second half before a late leveller to SA sent the match to a shootout.



After finishing 2-2 after three attempts each, the shootout went to sudden death with Courtney Schonell denied, allowing Kayla de Waal to score the winner.



Australia will now play Austria in the classification matches from 12am (AEDT) in the men’s, while the Aussies will meet Namibia in their classification clash from 1am (AEDT).



Click here to view men’s report



Click here to view women’s report



For the first time ever, there will be 24/7 streaming Youth Olympic Games coverage through www.olympics.com.au/live-stream.



Australian Schedule (all times AEDT):

Men’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 1am – Australia 7 Kenya 0

Tuesday 9 October 4am – Australia 4 Bangladesh 3

Wednesday 10 October 1am – Australia 6 Canada 3

Thursday 11 October 7:45am – Australia 4 India 3

Friday 12 October 1:45am – Australia 2 Austria 0

Saturday 13 October 5am - Australia 4 Zambia 6 (quarter-finals)

Sunday 14 October 12am - Australia v Austria (classification)



Women’s Hockey

Monday 8 October 3:30am – Australia 10 Zimbabwe 0

Tuesday 9 October 1am – Australia 3 Namibia 4

Wednesday 10 October 5:30am – Australia 8 Poland 0

Thursday 11 October 12:15am – Australia 1 China 3

Friday 12 October 5:30am – Australia 1 Mexico 1

Saturday 13 October 12am - Australia 3 (2) South Africa 3 (3) (quarter-finals)

Sunday 14 October 1am - Australia v Namibia (classification)



Selected Australian Teams:

Men’s Hockey

Lain Carr (18), Matcham, NSW

James Collins (18), Perth, WA

Miles Davis (17), Sydney NSW

Brad Marais (18), Melbourne VIC

Craig Marais (16), Melbourne, VIC

Alistair Murray (18), Tincurrin, WA

Jed Snowden (16), Melbourne, VIC

Christian Starkie (17), Perth, WA

Ben White (18), Blackburn, VIC



Women’s Hockey

Caitlin Cooper (17), Perth, WA

Naomi Duncan (16), Sydney, NSW

Amy Lawton (16), Emerald, VIC

Morgan Mathison (18), Gold Coast, QLD

Indianna Robertson (18), Bentleigh, VIC

Courtney Schonell (17), Narellan Vale, NSW

Jolie Sertorio (16), Peppermint Grove, WA

Maddison Smith (18), Albion Park, NSW

Grace Young (15), Yowie Bay, NSW



Hockey Australia media release