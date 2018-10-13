Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Malaysia v Zambia semi-finals

By Jugjet Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Akhimullah Anuar Esook took Malaysia into the semi-finals of the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires when he scored a brace in the 2-0 win against Austria Friday.



Malaysia will now play Zambia, who beat Australia 6-4 in the other quarter-finals. It was a big surprise as Australia had topped Group B while Zambia had finished fourth in Group A and barely made the quarter-finals.

Akhimullah scored in the 11th and 19th minutes, and Malaysia now have a good chance of advancing to the finals.

For the record, Malaysia had beaten Zambia 7-2 in Group A.

