By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Striker Muhd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (pic) is on fire at the Youth Olympic Games.





The 18-year-old lad from Kuala Terengganu scored two goals to steer Malaysia to a superb 2-0 win over Austria to qualify for the boys’ hockey semi-finals in Buenos Aires, Argentina, yesterday.



Akhimullah, who has good skills and speed, gave Malaysia the lead in the 11th minute before he doubled the score in the 19th minute.



He has scored 17 goals in six matches.



The Malaysian hockey team, playing for the first time in the Youth Olympics, will face the winner between Australia and Zambia in the semi-finals.



Akhimullah was delighted with his scoring ability.



“We’ve achieved our target by reaching the semi-finals but we hope to go one better by reaching the final,” said Akhimullah.



“My mission is to score in all matches and I’ll only be happy if we win a medal.”



Twelve teams took part and Malaysia finished runners-up to champions Argentina in Group A with four wins and one defeat.



In the group matches, Malaysia thrashed Vanuatu (14-0), beat Mexico (4-2), outplayed Zambia (7-2), lost to Argentina (2-4) before edging Poland (4-3).



The Star of Malaysia