Amira Sailors Lorraine Nondi(L) and Orange Telkom player Maureen Okumu fight for the ball. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Chase Amira's hopes of registering their fifth win of the season were dashed yesterday after their clash against Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) ended in a 1-1 draw at City Park.





Amira are currently third in the women's Premier League standings behind defending champions Telkom and Strathmore University Scorpions.



A win yesterday would have seen them reduce the gap between them and second-placed Strathmore. It now means they remain in third spot with 13 points 11 less than Scorpions.



Amira coach Thomas Mucheni could not hide his disappointment. "I am disappointed, this is not the result I expected. This was a game we should have won, but it is unfortunate that we dropped two crucial points," Mucheni said.



He said their aim is to finish in top three and they need to win their remaining matches. "We must work on our weak points ahead of our remaining matches. A top three finish is within reach, but we need to remain focused so we can end the season well."



Amira dominated the match from the onset enjoying possession as JKUAT struggled to match their prowess. They however failed to make their dominance count losing scoring opportunities in the first and second quarter. Aneta Okumu gave Amira the lead seconds to the break of the second quarter to gift her side with a 1-0 lead.



On resumption, the students played defensively thwarthing Amira's efforts of scoring as Pauline Naise's shots were stopped by JKUAT goalkeeper Emma Aruni.



