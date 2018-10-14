

Kenya Police midfielder Willis Okeyo passes the ball to a teammate during their Kenya Hockey Union men premier league match against Western Jaguars at City Park Stadium on September 22, 2018. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Kenya Police laboured to beat Western Jaguars 1-0 in Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League match played at Eregi Teachers Training College (ETTC) ground on Saturday.





The victory saw Police take their tally to 45 points from 17 matches and enhance their chances of replacing leaders Butali Warriors who take on Nairobi Simba on Sunday at City Park.



Kenyan international Willis Okeyo put the defending champions ahead through a penalty after Jaguars Aarun Kutwa fouled Robert Masibo in the area 25 minutes into the match.



Police coach Fred Masibo was impressed by his attack despite the slim margin.



“The forwards did a good job. They mounted impressive strikes. Above all team work made us win the encounter,” said Masibo after the match.



He pointed out that his major focus is to win the league and write history in the African Club Championship.



“We have made appearance in the Continental showpiece but we have never won that title. We are determined to reach there and lift the crown for the first time in the history of this club,” he added.



Jaguars Tactician Peter Okova rued missed chances by his charges.



“We started well, we had golden scoring opportunities but poor finishing cost,” he said.



The hosts took advantage of the home ground to dictate the pace of the match and barely five minutes after kick-off Dan Kuya fastened on a loose ball in the box but his shot hit the cross bar.



The law-enforcers regained composure and started mounting more pressure on their opponents whom they defeated 4-0 in the first leg that was held at City Park in Nairobi last month.



As the match advanced, goal-bound Masibo was brought down in the box by Kutwa and umpire Paul Mungai awarded Police a penalty which Okeyo calmly slotted home past Custodian Gilbert Okanga.



Willis Malesi could have equalized on the stroke of half time when he rounded up defence kingpin Samuel Ounga but the former’s shot was well taken by former National team goalkeeper Martin Egesa.



On resumption, the City lads seemed to have learned the playing pattern of their opponents and in the 55th minute Brian Saina got the better of defender Wyne Kipkorir but his shot was contained by custodian Okanga.



Police dominated the second half with forwards Oliver Echenje, Calvin Kanu and Moses Chaplait making numerous raids in their opponents' danger zone as they sought to extend their lead.



Jaguars found their way back into the match late in the second half but Edgar Juma, Fred Okumu and Kelvin Machinji were all thwarted by Police's strong defence marshalled by Oungo.



