

Western Wildcats v Dundee Wanderers – photo by Duncan Gray



There are new leaders at the top of tonight`s National League 1 tables, Clydesdale`s 5-4 win over Uddingston propelled them into pole position in the men`s competition while Wildcats clawed their way to king of the jungle with a 3-1 win over rivals Dundee Wanderers.





Teenager Struan Walker was the catalyst in Clydesdale`s narrow victory over Uddingston, his four goals knocked the stuffing out of the Lanarkshire side, David Clark got the other. But again Aussie Brad Hughes was on target for Uddingston with a hat-trick, the other goal came from Chris Boyle.



Grange moved into second place after seeing off Edinburgh University 4-0 at Peffermill. The champions were three up at the interval, Aussie Dylan Bean scored twice from penalty corners while Frank Ryan got the other. The second half was a more even affair but Todd Mills added a fourth for Grange.



Western Wildcats were 10-0 winners over bottom side Gordonians, the highlight was five goals from Andrew McConnell. Elsewhere Fraser Moran and Fraser Calder both scored twice and the other strike came from Euan Cowan.



Hillhead were toppled from pole position after going down 6-2 to Grove Menzieshill on Tayside. Hillhead coach Mark Ralph confessed to a “sloppy” first half but second half strikes by Andrew Black and Callum Duke brought some respectability back to the occasion.



However, Grove Menziesihill`s triumph was highlighted by a hat-trick from Paul Martin, Jamie Golden scored twice while Albert Rowling got the other.





Western Wildcats moved to the top of women`s National League 1 with a 3-1 win over rivals Dundee Wanderers at Auchenhowie.



The Taysiders went into the lead but soon after Mckenzie Bell levelled for Wildcats when she sneaked in at the back post. Erin Steven from a narrow angle put the Wildcats` noses in front and at an overtime penalty corner Becky Ward secured the three points.



Grove Menzieshill slipped into third spot in the table with a comfortable 6-3 win over Hillhead. However, that was not so evident in the first half which ended 1-1 with the Hillhead keeper making at least 16 saves to preserve parity.



Grove coach David Stott admitted that it was a “great second half in challenging conditions” as the Dundonians added five more goals. In total Lucy Smith scored twice and the other goals came from Lucy Murray, sisters Katie and Ellie Stott and finally Katie Robertson.



Watsonians returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 win over GHK, a drag flick penalty corner conversion by Emily Newlands just before half-time proved to be the only goal of the contest.



The lack of further goals perhaps came from the fact that Watsonians were short of five regulars while the GHK defence was in stingy mood.



Watsonians coach Keith Smith said: “We dominated the game in terms of possession and really controlled play, but just couldn`t quite connect as fluidly as we would have liked in the final third.”



The Glasgow University versus Clydesdale Western clash fell foul of the weather with the Glasgow National Hockey Centre pitch waterlogged.



Scottish Hockey Union media release