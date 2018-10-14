

Bees 4 Clifton 3 Maria Jones vs Sophie Mcdowell - Credit Andy Smith



Beeston battled to their first victory of the season in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday, beating Clifton Robinsons 4-3.





Bridget Kiddle gave the home side the lead in the eighth minute when she finished off a chance from a penalty corner. But Clifton Robinsons were quick to reply, Carol Middough scoring in the 13th minute following a penalty corner.



Beeston regained the lead in the 18th minute when Katie McKee scored from open play to leave the score 2-1 going in to the break.



Lauren Burnell doubled Beeston’s advantage in the 43rd, finding the net from free play. But the visitors hit back again when Victoria McCabe slotted in after 50 minutes.



Sophie Robinson restored Beeston’s two goal cushion in the 56th minute when she finished a chance from free play.



Nicola Moss scored in the 66th minute for Clifton to put some pressure on the home side but Beeston managed to hold on and secure their first three points of the campaign.



Holcombe maintained their unbeaten form with a 2-1 victory over Kent rivals Canterbury.



Sofia Viarengo Cervino got the hosts off the a great start with a 13th minute field goal, before Dirkie Chamberlain doubled their lead two minutes into the second half, again from open play.



Grace Balsdon pulled one back for Canterbury after 51 minutes, but Holcombe held on for the win.



East Grinstead produced a good performance away from home, winning 3-0 away at bottom of the table Slough.



Sophie Bray who scored a brace, opened the scoring in the sixth minute finding the net from open play.



The second of her goals came in the 44th minute when she finished another chance from free play. And Ellie Rayer made the score 3-0 in the 61st minute to secure East Grinstead’s second victory of the season.



Elsewhere, Buckingham were 2-1 winners at home against Bowdon Hightown.



The hosts took the lead in the 17th minute when Zoe Shipperley scored from a penalty corner. Natasha James doubled the home side’s lead in the 26th minute, slotting home from open play.



Sian French hit back for Bowdon Hightown in the 45th minute scoring via a penalty stroke to give the away side some hope going in to the closing stages, but Buckingham held out to secure all the points.



Surbiton maintained their unbeaten start to their league campaign as they secured a 1-0 home victory against the University of Birmingham, who also came in to the fixture undefeated.



The only goal of the game came in the 21st minute when Georgie Twigg finished a chance following a penalty corner.



Surbiton then managed to hold out for the remainder to secure their third victory of the season and move on to 10 points.



Investec Women’s Conference North



Ben Rhydding made in three wins from three as they won 5-1 at home versus Leeds in the Investec Women’s Conference North on Saturday.



Kelly Baxter opened the scoring in the third minute when she scored from open play, while Beth Cordukes made it 2-0 to the home side in the ninth minute.



Imogen Emmott hit back for Leeds in the 16th minute, slotting in from open play to make the score 2-1 at half time.



Ben Rhydding then regained the lead in the 43rd minute when Baxter finished off a penalty stroke. Cordukes added her second goal of the day, slotting in from open play in the 46th minute.



Rafaela Brandao-Lee topped off the victory in the 66th minute when she finished a chance from a penalty corner to seal all three points.



Elsewhere, Loughborough Students won 5-0 at Belper, while the University of Durham produced a good performance at home, winning 2-0 against Fylde.



Brooklands-Poynton won 4-0 against visitors Sutton Coldfield to secure their second victory of the season, and Leicester defeated Timperley 3-1 at home.



Investec Women’s Conference East



Wimbledon produced an excellent display as they won 8-0 at home against Ipswich in the Investec Women’s Conference East on Saturday.



Mairi Drummond opened the home side’s account when she finished from open play in the 15th minute. Tamsyn Naylor made it 2-0 shortly after, and it was soon 3-0 to Wimbledon with Kate Maxey finding the net in the 22nd minute following a penalty corner.



Fiona Semple scored two goals in quick succession from open play, the first coming in the 39th minute before adding her second in the 40th to make the score 5-0.



Harriet Naismith scored a brace of her own, the first of her goals coming in the 62nd minute when she bagged from free play before adding a second from a penalty corner in the 68th.



Alex Conway made the score 8-0 in the final minute, slotting home from free play to wrap up all three points on a good day for Wimbledon.



Elsewhere, Cambridge City ran out 3-0 winners at Bedford, Horsham and St Albans played out a 1-1 draw, Harleston Magpies secured all three points with a 3-1 away victory at Southgate, and Sevenoaks versus Hampstead & Westminster ended 1-1 after 70 minutes.



Investec Women’s Conference West



Stourport made it three wins from three as they produced an excellent performance away from home, winning 3-0 at Isca.



Sarah Parkinson-Mills scored a brace, the first of her goals coming in the 17th minute following a penalty corner. She made it 2-0 in the 30th minute finished via the same method.



Lora Symonds made the score 3-0 in the 47th minute when she found the back of the net from a penalty corner.



Olton & West Warwicks also secured their third victory of the season, securing a 2-0 victory at home against Barnes.



Elsewhere, Gloucester City produced an excellent performance away from home winning 3-0 at Reading, Oxford Hawks drew 1-1 at home to Exe, and Trojans and Swansea City had a share of the spoils after their 2-2 draw.



RESULTS – Investec Women’s Hockey League



Investec Premier Division: Beeston 4, Clifton Robinsons 3; Buckingham 2, Bowdon 1; Holcombe 2, Canterbury 1; Slough 0, East Grinstead 3; Surbiton 1, University of Birmingham 0.



Investec Conference North: Belper 0, Loughborough Students 5; Ben Rhydding 5, Leeds 1; Brooklands Poynton 4, Sutton Coldfield 0; Leicester 3, Timperley 1; University of Durham 2, Fylde 0.



Investec Conference East: Bedford 0, Cambridge City 3; Horsham 1, St Albans 1; Reading 0, Gloucester City 3; Sevenoaks 1, Hampstead & Westminster 1; Southgate 1, Harleston Magpies 3; Wimbledon 8, Ipswich 0.



Investec Conference West: Isca 0, Stourport 3; Olton & West Warwicks 2, Barnes 0; Oxford Hawks 1, Exe 1; Reading 0, Gloucester City 3; Trojans 2, Swansea City 2.



England Hockey Board Media release