Victoria and Western Australia have shared the wins in Saturday afternoon’s Round Two Australian Hockey League (AHL) matches in Melbourne.





Victoria Vikings 2 (Hendry 10', Ford 28') WA Thundersticks 4 (Gabriel 14', 14', Geers 41', 42'), Melbourne



The WA Thundersticks have shocked reigning AHL champions Victoria Vikings in their clash at Melbourne's State Netball and Hockey Centre.



Ten-time national champions WA triumphed 4-2 over the Vics with Jason Gabriel and Tim Geers both scoring doubles for the visitors.



The result means WA shoots to top spot in Pool A with two wins and 10 points from two games.



WA had to come from behind, with Max Hendry putting the Vikings ahead after 10 minutes, before Gabriel's converted field goal in the 14th minute made it 2-1.



Russell Ford netted from a 28th minute penalty corner to level it up before half-time.



But WA took the win, despite being reduced to 10 men followed Frazer Gerrard's 40th minute yellow card, when Geers converted a minute later.



Victoria Vipers 1 (Ratcliffe 60') WA Diamonds 0, Melbourne



Madi Ratcliffe scored with 15 seconds left to help reigning champions Victoria Vipers to a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over the WA Diamonds.



The Vipers had the better of the first-half chances but couldn't find a way through.



WA took their PumpPlay with five minutes left and scores still 0-0, but it was the hosts who netted after Emily Hurtz won a last minute short corner.



The penalty corner broke down for the Vipers, but in dramatic scenes, Ratcliffe fired in a 60th minute field goal to win it.



WA hosts NT at Perth Hockey Stadium next Saturday, while Victoria welcomes SA to Melbourne too.



SA Suns 3 (McMahon 30’ PP, 41’) NT Pearls 0, Adelaide



Hockeyroo Karri McMahon scored twice, including a PumpPlay goal, as the SA Suns secured a top two spot in Pool A after a 3-0 win over the NT Pearls at Adelaide’s State Hockey Centre on Saturday night.



The Pearls proved stubborn to break down following last round’s 13-0 thrashing from Victoria, determined to deny SA any attacking opportunities.



However, upon SA’s PumpPlay, when both sides were reduced to nine players and the Suns’ goals were worth double, McMahon netted right on the stroke of half-time to make it 2-0.



McMahon couldn’t convert her resultant field goal conversion, with NT keeper Elizabeth Duguid denying her.



And it was Berri product McMahon who sealed the win in the third quarter with a 41st minute drag flick to make it 3-0.



The result leaves SA on 10 points from two games after last round’s win over WA, only behind Victoria on goal difference.



SA takes on the reigning champions Victoria in Round Three on Saturday in Melbourne.



SA Hotshots 5 (Gleeson 12’, 37’, 37’, Oliver 4’, 4’) NT Stingers 0, Adelaide



The SA Hotshots have bounced back from their last-gasp opening round loss to record a 5-0 win over NT Stingers at Adelaide’s State Hockey Centre on Saturday night.



Alastair Oliver opened the scoring in the fourth minute, before coolly slotting his field goal conversion, with NT fearing another heavy loss after last round’s 12-4 defeat to Victoria.



The Stingers rallied, but Brodie Gleeson added a third in the 12th minute, although NT keeper Adam Luck thwarted his conversion attempt.



NT’s Jamie Hullick was yellow carded in the 34th minute and the Hotshots capitalised with Gleeson adding another three minutes later.



Gleeson netted a field goal, before completing his conversion to round out the scoring and keep alive SA’s top two hopes.



SA sits third in the pool, with WA top with 10 points and Victoria second on five, but ahead of the Hotshots on goal difference.



