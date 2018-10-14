Tuks’s hard-working hockey captain, Peabo Lembethe, was rewarded for his good performances this year with a place in the South African team to participate in the World Cup tournament in India in November.





According to Peabo Lembethe his inclusion in the national team for the hockey World Cup this is a dream comes true for him. Photo: Reg Caldecott



The Tuks men’s hockey captain, Peabo Lembethe, has been selected for the South African team that will be competing at the FIH World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India in November this year.





According to Lembethe this is a dream comes true for him.



“Ever since I seriously started playing hockey it was my dream to play for the South African senior side. Now I have got my opportunity, and I am going to do my utmost not to lead the team down,” said the star player form Tuks.



His coach at Tuks, Guy Elliot, does not doubt for one moment that Lembethe will step up to the plate when it matters. And he should know as he coached Lembethe while he was still at Maritzburg College and for the last three years at the university.





Peabo Lembethe in action in the colours of Tuks. Photo: Reg Caldecott



“Peabo’s is the first name I will write down whenever I select any team. People who are not that knowledgeable about hockey might wonder why as he is hardly a flashy player. I think that is maybe why it took so long before he got selected to play for the Proteas. He has got an unbelievable work rate and an ever sense of what is happening on the field. He is possibly one of the best distributors. He will never just pass the ball for the sake of doing so. He has a plan with every pass he makes,” Elliot explained his admiration for Lembethe.



As far as Lembethe is concerned, he is just doing what is expected from him.



“I don’t care whether people notice what I do during a game as I always only got one goal and that is ensuring the team I am playing for wins. If they do, it is mission accomplished. That is what makes doing the ‘donkey work’ worthwhile,” said Lembethe who captained the Tuks men’s side to their first ever Varsity-title earlier this year.



Lembethe is realistic to what awaits him and his teammates during the World Cup. South Africa is ranked 15.



South Africa plays India on 28 November, Canada on 2 December and Belgium on 8 December.



